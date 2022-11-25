I lost my father when I was just 25 years old. And there have been days and seasons when I’ve really felt the loss. One was the day I wed my beautiful bride almost 37 years ago. Another was when each of our four babies were born.
Then there were times when I needed his advice on a relationship or an investment strategy. Or simply to help me know how to fix something around the house. He was good at that. My heart was aware that I was missing something in life, others got to enjoy.
But without a doubt, God’s promises to the fatherless have played out powerfully in my life. Asking God to be what I lacked in an earthly father, has caused me to experience His faithfulness in very meaningful ways.
Many haven’t had what was needed in a relationship with a father for different reasons. For some it was a loss, others an absence or for some maybe even abuse.
Fathers play an important role that can’t be underestimated. They’re to protect us and nurture our potential. Fathers are to put a confidence in us that helps turn adversity into accomplishment.
But there’s good news. If we haven’t had an earthly father do that, we have a Heavenly Father who will. He wants to equip us with everything we need to thrive in life.
Paul shares with us how spiritual maturity is key to overcoming instability. And he shows us how it’s best done in community.
First it requires unity with God.
To equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up…until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God…..Ephesians 4:11-12
The word equip here means to fully furnish. That’s what spiritual leaders are called to do in our lives. Instead of trying to solve our problems, they focus-on teaching us to know God’s truth and obey it ourselves. This not only brings solutions but also the ability to experience God’s salvation working in and through us. That’s what hearts long for.
Then unity leads to a maturity where Christ is fully experienced.
…. until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ. Ephesians 4:13
Our goal as leaders should not just be to have great services, programs, and events. But rather to see lives changed. And that is what happens in an environment of love and encouragement where scripture is taught well.
Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of people in their deceitful scheming. Ephesian 4:14
Lastly, it takes intentionality to eliminate instability.
Mature believers who work in unity can minister powerfully together. They help create stable, peaceful and blessed hearts and homes through their investment into others. Our Father has a plan to see us thrive and not just survive. Let’s trust His love and learn well so He can lead us into it.