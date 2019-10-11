We’ve been in one of my favorite seasons for a few weeks now. I love it for the same reasons most of you do – family, football and a little break from the Texas heat. But fall is good for other things, too. In my life, when fall comes around, I take a minute to stop and ask, “Do I like what’s grown around me? Do I have the fruit I want in my health, family, marriage and career?”
If my answer is yes, then I praise God. I keep sowing and nurturing those seeds that are producing great fruit in my life. But if they are not, I don’t get discouraged. Instead, I remember that I can always put new seeds in the ground and get a different harvest.
The truth is that none of us can go back and change the past, but we can always start today toward a new future.
Galatians 6:7 says, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” Our seed will always produce our harvest. God wants that harvest to be good fruit not just for today, tomorrow or next week but for eternity.
So, I want you to take a minute and ask yourself my cool-weather question. Do you like what’s grown in you life? If not, are you ready to plant something new?
Here’s how we can have fruit that doesn’t fail but goes on to produce a harvest of blessing in our lives for eternity. First, we sow righteousness. To do this, we have to remember that we aren’t righteous without God. Isaiah 55:8-9 says, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are my ways your ways,” declares the Lord.”
In other words, we can’t just do what we think is right, because we don’t naturally think how God thinks. We can’t just do what we feel is right, because our hearts can deceive us. We have to do what God says is right. We have to sow His righteousness.
The second thing we do is prepare our heart. For seeds to grow into fruit, what needs to happen to them? They must be protected, they must stay planted and they must be pruned.
In John 15, we find a parable about the seed and in it, the seed represents the promises of God. Did you know that there are about 7,000 promises in Scripture? Just like seeds, we must protect those promises, stay planted in them and be pruned so that anything that keeps us from the fruit we desire would be fixed in us.
The last thing we have to do is to persevere until we reap. Friends, the promises of God are way too good to give up on. As John 15:4 says if we will stay connected to God, we will be able to withstand even the toughest storm. With God, the fruit of our lives can flourish in every season.
