Forgiveness can be hard. But unforgiveness? It’s even harder.
Today, hospitals with no Christian affiliation offer “forgiveness therapy.” It’s used to help patients release grudges and find freedom. They practice forgiveness for physical healing. It’s because science backs Scripture in knowing — forgiveness is hard, but the results of unforgiveness are much harder.
Jesus knew this, too. In Matthew 18, he tells an unforgettable story about the perspective that empowers forgiveness.
It begins with a master who was settling his financial accounts. He called in a servant who owed him 10,000 talents. Some say this is equivalent to $11.9 billion today.
When he arrived, the servant fell to his knees, “Please, give me more time, and I’ll pay it all back.” The king had pity on him. He didn’t just give him more time. He forgave his entire debt.
This same servant was seen later in a tense conversation with another man. This man owed him 100 pieces of silver. The man begged “Please give me more time. I will pay it all back.” But the servant refused and had the man and his family thrown into prison.
When the master heard the news, he was furious. “How could you not extend the mercy you were just shown?” He then changed his mind about forgiving the debt and had the servant thrown in prison.
Jesus closes the story with sobering words.
This is how my Heavenly Father will treat any of you, who do not forgive from your heart.
Wow. Is Jesus that hard on unforgiveness? Surely, we’re missing something.
The answer is yes and no. Jesus is that hard on unforgiveness; but it’s not because He’s harsh but because He’s loving.
He knows that harboring unforgiveness, puts us in a prison of our own doing. So, in his affection, he commands us to forgive — knowing it’s the only way we’ll be truly free.
The servant couldn’t find this power because he had an inaccurate perspective of his own condition. In other words, He owed more than he realized.
In this text, He promised the master he’d repay his debt. But simple math tells us that even if he worked every hour of his life for a servant’s wage, he couldn’t repay $11.9 billion. He had an inaccurate view of what he owed and of what he’d been forgiven. So, he failed to extend that same forgiveness.
What then is the perspective that gives us the power to forgive? The one that recognizes the debt we all owed and are powerless to repay.
Like the servant, we’ve forgiven a debt we could never repay. Through Jesus, we’re offered release from the punishment that our sin deserves. When that perspective is lost, we lose our power to extend the same forgiveness to others. We find ourselves demanding a hundred pieces of silver, forgetting we’ve been forgiven an incalculable debt.
So, as we seek biblical forgiveness — sometimes it requires confronting an issue; other times, overlooking an offense. But every time, it requires remembering the debt we’ve been fully forgiven. Only from this position of humility before the Master, can we find the strength to forgive and be free.
