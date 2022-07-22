I heard a powerful story on forgiveness not long ago from Pastor Carter Conlon. Carter pastored Times Square Church in New York City for 20 years. This is the well-known church of founder and Pastor David Wilkerson.
Before Carter entered ministry, he was a police officer for over a decade. One of the men who worked for the police department noticed that Carter’s life was different. And he asked him about it.
Carter began to share his faith and the man eventually accepted Christ. He began to attend church on a weekly basis as Carter suggested.
One Sunday, the man heard a message on forgiveness concerning the responsibility of the forgiven to fully forgive. The message impacted his heart profoundly.
You see this man was raised by a father who had been both physically and verbally abusive. As a result, he had deep resentment, pain and unforgiveness. But that day, he decided to release his father and forgive him fully.
What Carter Conlon didn’t know about his friend is that he had a disease. And doctors had given him just three years to live. But a beautiful thing happened not long after he chose to forgive his father. The doctors declared him completely free of the disease.
Forgiveness had brought this man physical healing and given him a brand new lease on life.
It’s no wonder that Jesus taught us to pray, “Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors, Matthew 6:12.
Forgiveness is often needed to open doors of blessing our heart seeks. They aren’t normally as dramatic as this man’s blessing. But many are highly significant. How can we choose to move forward in forgiveness?
Acknowledge our need
“And forgive us our debts,” Matthew 6:12
So, who has debts? All of us. Forgiveness is a universal need, and we all manage three realities. Firstly, we all owe debts to God and others. Secondly, we all have others who owe us and God. But most importantly, we’re all invited into the mercy and grace of God who owes nobody anything but can fix everything. Life does not have to be perfect to be beautiful. Where forgiveness flows, life becomes better.
Accept redemptive responsibility
“And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors,” Matthew 6:12.
God makes it clear that we have a part to play in forgiveness. In fact, Jesus tells us just a few verses later that if we don’t forgive other’s sins, our Father will not forgive our sins. So how does He forgive us? God forgives every one of us predictably, freely and fully. And that’s what he can empower us to do to others as well.
Act wholeheartedly
“And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors,” Matthew 6:12.
We are called to forgive all debtors, regardless of what they have done. And of course, not every relationship will be restored. Sometimes we must keep boundaries in place to protect ourselves. But our wholehearted obedience gives us and others a fighting chance to move forward. Let’s pay the price of forgiveness and marvel at its beauty.
