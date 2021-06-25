Alfred Nobel woke up to read his own obituary in the morning paper. What a shock! Nobel’s brother had died and they mistakenly thought it was him. As he read, he wasn’t impressed. Nobel was a Swedish chemist who had invented dynamite and had made a fortune doing it. The obituary described Alfred Nobel as “a man who made it possible to kill more people more quickly than anyone else who had ever lived.”
Nobel didn’t want to be remembered this way. And at that moment, determined to begin a new era, Nobel worked to create what has become one of the world’s most prestigious international awards called the Nobel Peace Prize. He left his fortune so those who’ve made the greatest contributions toward societal peace could be honored — and still are today.
Nobel allowed passion to form a new perspective that led to a better end.
And that’s what God wants to help each of us do — regardless of how we feel about our life today. That’s why Jesus shared a parable highlighting the essentials of bringing forth new eras.
Desire for New
He told them this parable: “No one tears a piece out of a new garment to patch an old one. Otherwise, they will have torn the new garment, and the patch from the new will not match the old” (Luke 5:36).
The religious leaders of Jesus’ day had become critical and condemning because they saw Jesus as a competitor to their religion. They resisted the new and better Jesus called them to, instead of receiving it.
Every generation has something new and fresh that God wants to bring about. And there’s often tension when new ways challenge the old. Prayer is what causes us to see the new is better instead of sabotaging God’s plan.
Desire for Renewal
“And no one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the new wine will burst the skins; the wine will run out and the wineskins will be ruined. No, new wine must be poured into new wineskins” (Luke 5:37-38).
Wineskins could only be used once unless they were reconditioned. When wineskins got old, they would become dry and brittle. Then fermented grape juice would expand and burst the wineskins.
That’s why water was used to clean, and oil was used to soften the wineskins. Then, they’d be soft and pliable to carry the new wine.
Jesus made it clear to the religious leaders that our hearts need to be reconditioned in a similar manner, by the cleansing power of God’s word and by the transforming power of the Holy Spirit, if God is going to bring forth new eras in our lives.
Desire for Change
“And no one after drinking old wine wants the new, for they say, ‘The old is better’” (Luke 5:39).
Change is seldom automatic. It almost always requires intentionality before it becomes a reality. That’s why people longing for the good ole days miss out on the greater realities God can bring forth. God can lead everyone of us into better relationships and better careers, and he can make our churches better too. Let’s make birthing new eras a way of life.
