A fellow graduate of the university I attended was the son of a man who built the largest remanufacturing company in the U.S.
This man had been extremely generous to our university. In fact, one of the dorms on campus was built by and named after him.
In my late 20s, I got to hear his story firsthand. He invited me to consider pastoring a church in Philadelphia that his family wanted to be a part of.
It was a gracious offer but God let me know I wasn’t ready yet and that he had another plan. But Mr. Cardone’s story is one I’ll never forget.
Cardone was an Italian immigrant who was barely making enough for his family to get by. One particular day, it was raining and he could hardly see to drive. He desperately needed new windshield wipers.
Cardone pulled into a station to check on getting new ones. But when he found out how expensive they were, he got angry.
He began to complain to God, “Lord, these wipers are made of materials that hardly cost anything. Why doesn’t someone make windshield wipers people can afford?”
In the middle of his frustration, God gave him an idea that would take faith. He prompted him to build a factory that remanufactured parts. And also, one that would employ first-generation immigrants so that they and their families could succeed in life.
Cardone started with nothing but faith and went on to finance work that God blessed beyond his wildest expectations. And many others were blessed too. It’s true, when we work with God, he can do more than we ever dream in and through us.
How does he do it? Paul tells that it begins with an understanding of how God wants to love us.
Loved More Personally
“...he predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will” (Ephesians 1:5).
God didn’t have to save us but he chose to. He wanted to make us part of his family so he could be good to us personally. He doesn’t cause our problems in life but longs to get us past them and bless us on the other side.
It’s not so much about who we are but whose we are that makes the biggest difference. We can embrace the fact that we are infinitely loved by our Father.
Loved More Powerfully
“...to the praise of his glorious grace, which he has freely given us in the One he loves” (Ephesians 1:6).
God calls us to experience both his mercy and his grace in life. God’s mercy is about loving us perfectly, and not because we’re perfect. But his grace is how he uses his power to do what we couldn’t.
He gives wisdom that fixes what’s been wrong with our family for generations. He gives strength to endure heartache and makes it into hope we couldn’t reach without Him. He opens doors of favor that bless our future in ways they couldn’t be blessed without him.
Let’s trust God’s limitless love to do infinitely more.
