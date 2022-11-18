Do you have something in your life that you’re really grateful for? Something you know you wouldn’t have without God’s supernatural help. I do.
When my wife was carrying our second daughter there was a problem, and we didn’t know it. She was 32 weeks pregnant. One Sunday morning I got up to study and felt the Lord wanted me to pray over her. I also felt He had something He wanted to say to her.
And it was this, “this baby will come quietly and unannounced but prepare your heart, in her latter days, she’ll do a mighty work for me.” That was what the Bible calls a prophecy.
Well neither of us understood what that meant until the next Tuesday. My wife started having pain in her abdomen. She went to the doctor, and he sent her home. But the pain didn’t leave.
So, we went back to the hospital and found our baby was in fetal distress. My wife’s placenta had abrupted and she needed an emergency C-section.
We could’ve easily waited too long and lost our baby. But late that night our baby girl arrived. Nobody knew we were at the hospital. She came, “quietly and unannounced.” She was flown by helicopter ambulance to a nearby hospital. But in these moments, we received great comfort from God’s word to us.
He knew and was kind enough to let us know too. Our daughter is now in her 30s with children of her own. And we’re forever grateful.
God gives us wonderful gifts to help us fulfill his will on earth. The gifts of the Spirit work in ways we can’t work for ourselves.
How do we develop a faith where we learn and lean on Him to do what we can’t?
Firstly, we can honor our spiritual leaders, so God guides us.
So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, Ephesians 4:11
These were given to lead and train us in the spiritual disciplines that cause God to work in and through us. Ministry gifts equip us in ways we can’t equip ourselves. And embracing these leaders in our life can help us nurture a great life in God.
Secondly, we can embrace our potential knowing God wants to grow us.
... to equip his people ... Ephesian 4:12.
Paul wrote to Timothy, his spiritual son and Pastor about how God’s word was to equip him for every good work. And that equipping was through teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training of God’s word. Timothy put this into practice and the church both matured and multiplied.
Have we given permission for God’s word to do this in our lives? Who have we allowed to help us mature? It’s the people who have God change their life that have the potential to change other lives too!
Then we can accept our calling knowing God gifts us.
… to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up … Ephesians 4:12.
Each of us have a gift that helps build God’s body. Our secular world wants to diminish God’s truth and church. But with God’s supernatural help we can see a supernatural work that builds and blesses our world.