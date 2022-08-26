My dad was a wonderful coach and father but also a bit exasperating at times. I understand that because I’ve had tendencies that way too — ask my kids.
I remember when he taught my youngest sister to drive. She’s a super sweet gal that loves to please people. She wasn’t quite as emotionally tough as the rest of the gang.
On her first driving lesson, my dad took her to the busiest street in our county. He wanted to show her that she could do it. Well, when she pulled in the driveway and jumped out, we knew things didn’t go too well.
She ran to the back porch where my mom and I were sitting, holding back the tears. When my mom asked if she was ok, we heard the whole story. And I’m surprised my dad didn’t get back in the car to go find his next meal.
The truth is, all of us are in process. And we have to make progress in order to prosper more in areas of life.
Paul tells us, Now, all glory to God, who is able, through His mighty power at work within us to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. Ephesians 3:20 (NLT)
God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us. But what He’s able to do for us is determined by what we let him do in us. David wrote about it in Pslam 16. This particular Psalm is called a Miktam. That means a container of something valuable. David show us the value of God’s power exceeding our hopes.
He begins by calling God his refuge — his safe place. And then prays, I say to the LORD, “You are my Lord; apart from you I have no good thing.” I say of the holy people who are in the land, “They are the noble ones in whom is all my delight.” Psalms 16:2-3
What are we saying about our life and situations? David confessed what was true about God and himself. Nothing is more powerful than paving our path with God’s word. What we say is what we begin to see in our life.
Secondly, David consecrated himself to God’s presence. He said, Those who run after other gods will suffer more and more. I will not pour out libations of blood to such gods or take up their names on my lips. Psalm 16:4
David didn’t just run to God, he ran after God. He was completely devoted to God and nothing else. We can spend our time, energy and money on things that will never give us what God can. David knew there was great reward in running after God alone.
Lastly, David had confidence in God’s power.
LORD, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance. Psalm 16:5-6
David experienced a God who made his place in life pleasant. And a God who caused him to inherit what brought delight. And he can do the same for us as we align our heart with His. It’s only then, we see him exceed the hopes of our heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.