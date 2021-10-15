I had a childhood friend who when asked, “How are you?” had a standard answer. It was always, “Same ol’, same ol’.” In fact, when I saw him decades later, his response was still, “Same ol’, same ol’.”
I thought, “Bud, we aren’t, “Same ol’, same ol’.” The proof? Our hairlines have receded and our waistlines have expanded. Change had definitely occurred.
The fact is that the only thing constant in life is change.
Seasons change; relationships change; feelings and circumstances change. And sometimes these changes around us affect the dreams within us.
That happened to David in Scripture. God promised he’d be king of Israel. But after years of trying circumstances, difficult battles and even personal failures, the promise looked bleak.
David began to lose hope in God’s plan. Ever been there? From that place, he said to himself, “One of these days I will be destroyed by the hand of Saul (his enemy). The best thing I can do is to escape to the land of the Philistines” (1 Sam 27:1).
To understand his despair, we have to know that “the land of the Philistines” was where David had previously defeated his biggest enemy. Instead of it being a reminder of God’s goodness, it became an opportunity to give up. Discouragement caused him to dwell among the people he’d already defeated.
Thankfully, David found hope in God again and persevered until God’s promise was fulfilled. He eventually became Israel’s most beloved king. What can we learn from David’s journey?
Value God’s answers
“How precious to me are your thoughts, God! How vast is the sum of them!” (Psalms 139:17).
God has important thoughts about our life. They are thoughts that will cause our marriages and homes, careers and futures to go well. Yet sometimes we’re too busy or think we’re too broken to receive what God has to give. We may even believe we know better about our life than God does. David resisted these same temptations. He recognized his need to humble himself before a Father who had precious answers for his life. And when we do the same, we see how rich his words make our lives in every area.
Align with God’s answers
“See if there is any offensive way in me and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalms 139:24).
David carried pain from what was done against him. He also dealt with guilt from his own personal failures. Before God could change his outcome, he had to change his outlook. He had to realign him inside.
The same is true for us. Once we have God’s answer for our struggle, we have to align our attitudes and actions with that answer.
How do we do that? By spending time with God — talking to him and letting his word talk to us. There’s also help in connecting to people who are succeeding where we’re struggling. We learn from others. We won’t be perfect, but being consistent to right people and principles will empower godly life-change.
Let’s not let doubt, discouragement or distractions keep us from God’s best. Let’s find the answers he has that bring about the abundant life he’s promised for each one of us.
