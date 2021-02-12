My friend Dave Roever grew up in South Texas. In fact, he lived right next door in Cuero — Gobbler country. At the height of the Vietnam War, Roever received his draft notice. He was still a teenager. He joined the Navy and served as a riverboat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret in Vietnam. However, just eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever experienced something that would forever change his life.
As he was poised to throw a phosphorous grenade, it exploded in his hand. Roever was burned beyond recognition and hospitalized for 14 months. His survival and life are nothing short of miraculous.
Although he was granted permanent and unemployable disability, Roever never stopped. Over the last 34 years, he has used this seemingly insurmountable obstacle as an opportunity to bring hope and healing to people all over the globe. And after 60 surgeries to date, he’s still going strong. What an inspiration!
Roever speaks at schools, churches, business conventions and prisons, among other places and events. He regularly addresses troops on military bases as well as those deployed in Iraq and other locations around the world. And though Roever has been awarded numerous well-deserved medals including the Purple Heart, his greatest joy is seeing others helped through his story. Roever has chosen to let his pain have purpose.
Paul reminds us all to do this in Scripture. In 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, he writes, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”
This word, comfort means “to call near to strengthen.” God doesn’t expect us to give something we haven’t first received from him. That means whatever difficulty we face, we can count on God to come near to help us.
Whether it’s the difficulty of divorce, physical sickness, abuse, loneliness, addiction or discouragement, God is always ready to give us what we need to move forward. But he doesn’t want us to stop at receiving. He wants us to pay it forward. He desires for us to use what we’ve been given to strengthen others, and we can do this in all kinds of ways. We can use words of encouragement, resources, prayer or kind acts.
Keep in mind that small things can make a big difference. It reminds me of the time my wife came home from Starbucks with a big smile on her face. The person in front her had paid for her latte. So, she paid it forward and took care of the person behind her. The favor continued on for scores of cars. How awesome. A perfect example of how one small act can lead to something significant.
When you’re blessed, I encourage you to help others be blessed too. Trust me — it won’t just bring joy to them, but to you, too. Together, we can use our challenges to help change our world for the better.
