Worship. How do you define it? When I was a kid, I thought of it as the preliminary part of church. It was a segment before the more “important stuff” to come.
But as a teenager, I came across a scripture that brought worship into a whole new light for me. It’s the verse where Jesus said, “... the Father seeks such people who will worship him.”
What? God actually looks for those who will give him true whole-hearted worship? Why? Because true worship causes God to respond to his children in big ways.
We read in scripture where acts of worship cured sickness, brought victory in battle and broke all kinds of bondage.
The biblical definition of worship is worth-ship. It’s the act of placing supreme worth and adoration on a deity. And no one is more deserving of that than our all-powerful and all-loving God.
When we worship God for who he is and what he’s done, it not only blesses him, it changes us.
First, worship helps us maintain a grateful heart. Psalm 100:4 reads, “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise.” A grateful heart gives us access to God’s very presence. And where he is, there’s everything else we need to live blessed.
I like to think about it this way. Have you ever done something special for your kids, spouse or family member? Sure, you have. When they respond by throwing their arms around us in gratitude, our relationship grows stronger. It causes us to want to do even more for them.
On the other hand, when they complain or fail to acknowledge the gift they’ve received — we feel a whole lot different.
God is a perfect parent whose love is never withdrawn when we fail to respond appropriately. However, when we acknowledge him for what he does give, it moves his heart, and makes him want to do even more.
And every day, God gives us good gifts like food, shelter and breath that we can thank him for.
Secondly, worship changes our perspective. David said, “O magnify the Lord with me, let us exalt his name together” (Psalm 34:3).
Have you ever had a problem you didn’t know how to solve? Naturally, we try and figure it out from all angles until we fix it. But often, this causes the difficulty to seem even bigger. But when we magnify God in the midst of our problems, God gets bigger.
It’s kind of like a child riding on his daddy’s shoulders. Suddenly, they see life differently. Things too high to reach or too big to get past become doable. Why? Because now they have both perspective and power to do what couldn’t be done before.
Worship shifts our eyes from our lack to God’s limitless power — from our uncertainty to God’s incomparable wisdom. It enables us to have confidence to carry out all he has for us.
God is looking for true worshippers. Will he find you? When he does, you’ll discover the difference worship makes in everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.