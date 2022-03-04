I remember being at the grocery store with my mom when I was about 9 years old. It was a hot summer day in August and I was thirsty.
As I passed the produce aisle, these luscious grapes caught my eye. I grabbed a few, popped them in my mouth and continued walking. Just as I did, my neighbor lady saw me. She was a very religious lady but a bit more sour than sweet. She proceeded to tell me, “Son, the moment you ate that grape, a dark spot entered your soul.”
I thought if that’s true, my soul is as black as coal by now. Since then, I‘ve learned that God doesn’t put dark spots on us. He takes them off. And He doesn’t condemn us either — He simply calls us to follow Him and cleans us up as we go.
Luke’s gospel tells us that Jesus actually hung out with tax collectors and sinners. They gathered to hear Jesus speak. They were drawn to Him and He was drawn to them too. But the religious people didn’t like it at all. They thought these people didn’t deserve to be with Jesus.
So Jesus responded by telling them a story in Luke 15 about a lost sheep, a lost coin and a lost son. All of these were found with much joy and celebration. Jesus wanted them to understand that lost people matter to God a lot.
Count on it—there’s more joy in heaven over one sinner’s rescued life than over 99 good people in no need of rescue. Luke 15:7
That’s pretty clear. Rejoicing and celebration are much different that the finger pointing and condemnation many of us envision.
In short, Jesus was saying — I don’t condemn the lost. I came for them.
His words show us the truth about His nature. And how He responds to us when we’re wandering or lost. And how He wants us to respond to others too.
He seeks the lost
Jesus’ reaction was much different from the religious people. They saw “sinners” as problems to solve. Jesus saw them as people to save. Jesus didn’t wait for people in sin to come to Him. He sought them out. He affirmed their value and helped them believe that salvation was for them too. As a result, many broken found healing; and many lost found the way to abundant life.
He rejoices in repentance
Religion says that once you’ve repented, you need to be good enough to keep God’s favor. But Jesus says that those who repent should be welcomed into celebration — not condemnation or even unrealistic expectation. He rejoices over every lost person who is found — and wants us to do the same.
God is not wanting to exasperate us with a bunch of rules but empower us through a daily walk with Him. He cheers us on too. Let’s do the same for those in our world. God is love and His love never fails.
