My friend’s life took an unexpected turn years ago. If it weren’t for God’s leading, I cringe to think where he might be. It started in his twenties.
He sensed God say his writing gift would impact many people. Soon after, a door of opportunity opened. He was offered the associate pastor position of a church. While there, a painful misstep happened in his marriage. Though deeply hurt, he stayed faithful to his wife and to Jesus. Soon, another opportunity presented itself.
A man with a prominent church asked him to be his successor, and he accepted. He sensed God say he wouldn’t be there long. He didn’t understand, until, again, circumstances brought change.
The offense in his marriage was repeated, and for his good and the good of the church, he stepped down. Thankfully, God had prepared a way through this messy situation. Before the incident, a publisher asked him to write a book. He did and that book ended up selling over a million copies.
He could see God’s favor and faithfulness in this difficult season. And today, he’s still writing best-selling books. When I look back over his life one thing was clear. Prayer was more than just a religious ritual for my friend.
It was prayer that helped prepare him for life events he could’ve never planned for. I have seen this many times as a pastor. It’s one reason I’m passionate about helping people experience God through prayer. It’s a life-changing reality that many leave untapped. The reasons why, are countless.
For me, it was because prayer felt like a ritual instead of a relationship. My prayer outcomes felt largely dependent on my ability to perform well enough. I saw it as a burdensome practice, not a meaningful conversation with a God who loved me.
Maybe you’ve been there too or still are. These two truths help my prayer life progress from just a duty to a delight.
God loves passionately
“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed,
for his compassions never fail.” Lamentations 3:22-23
Often, we struggle to spend time with God because we see Him through an inaccurate lens. Our view of Him sways toward angry, or apathetic. Those aren’t traits any of us would describe in a friendship we enjoy. It’s no wonder that seeing God that way can keep us from enjoying Him too.
God loves purposefully
Even though I was once . . . a persecutor and a violent man, I was shown mercy because I acted in ignorance and unbelief. 14 The grace of our Lord was poured out on me abundantly, along with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. 1 Timothy 1:13-14-
God’s love poured out to Paul changed him from a persecutor of people to a pastor of people. His story reveals that God’s love isn’t only passionate – it’s purposeful. It has the power to transform hearts — from bitter to forgiving, addicted to free, hopeless to hopeful, confused to confident. And no heart is beyond His transforming power.
Prayer is such a gift. And it’s worth the work to develop the habit of daily communion with God. It’s an incredible privilege that can bring change to us and our world.
