I remember reading a story about a woman who lived on a farm. She was out working, and noticed the tail of a snake near the woodpile by her home. She had dealt with snakes before living in the country and didn’t think it was too serious. So, she took a stick and began slapping at the snake’s tail. Suddenly, she found there was more to this snake than she realized. The lady was in a battle with a 4 1/2-foot python. Thankfully, there was a farmer nearby who saw the trouble she was in and came to her rescue. He killed the snake before it killed her.
The truth is, there is a sneaky snake in our world too. It’s one we should take seriously so we’re not robbed of the life Jesus came to give. Just like that farmer, Jesus stepped in to rescue us. He defeated our enemy fully on the cross so that we could follow well and live blessed.
Early on, God made a covenant with his people.
A covenant was an agreement where God made promises to his people based on their obedience. And that covenant still holds true today. In fact, it’s a better covenant because of Jesus. It’s based on God’s grace through our faith in him.
What does it take to live right so we experience his rewards? We can see three practices of living in covenant with God.
Honor God’s authority
“These are the terms of the covenant the Lord commanded...” (Deuteronomy 29:1).
Who is in charge if the Lord is commanding? He is! We’ll never experience the greatness of someone until we let them be in charge; until we allow them the opportunity to show us what they can do.
And what God can do in our lives is beyond anything we can imagine. He knows how to fix anything in our lives so they function as he promised. But we have to trust his will and way above our own.
Honor God’s chain of command
“These are the terms of the covenant the Lord commanded Moses to make with the Israelites in Moab, in addition to the covenant he had made with them at Horeb” (Deuteronomy 29:1).
Moses was a man who had learned to walk with God. He had made his share of mistakes but understood the value of humility and obedience to God. And that’s why he was trusted to lead God’s people. Honoring godly leaders and mentors in our life will always move us forward in our faith. When we value their expertise, we experience more of what God has for us.
Honor God’s ethics
“Carefully follow all the terms of this covenant, so that you may prosper in everything you do” (Deuteronomy 29:9).
A covenant has terms. It tells us what is right in God’s sight. And what he promises to reward. It also shows us what puts us under the authority of the enemy so that we live in bondage instead of blessed.
We have both an old and new covenant that God has given us so we don’t live ignorant. We can learn and live the blessed life God has planned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.