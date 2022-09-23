Several years back, I was privileged to speak to several thousand pastors in Lahore, Pakistan. It was a wonderful experience.
On my way over, we stopped in the city of Dubai. And I quickly understood why it’s one of the most visited cities in the world.
This “City of Gold” is known for its classy shops, luxury hotels and innovative development and architecture. Dubai has the world’s highest skyscraper and the first ever to rotate.
But what really captured me was the unusual and stunning layout of the city. There are beautiful man-made islands that fan out like a palm tree surrounding city center.
I found that the Prime Minister of Dubai brought the brightest minds together to pioneer and perfect this project. Because Dubai is nestled between the Persian Gulf and the desert, most of the land is sandy and rocky.
These islands were made by dredging this sand from the nearby gulf floors. They then prepared the sand with special technology to densify it. Finally, millions of tons of rock were laid down to protect it.
This well thought through plan became a beautiful reality – and many come to enjoy it.
Jesus is called the Pioneer and Perfector of our faith. Who could be a more capable designer and developer of our life than God? He knows how to get us beyond the rocky places into a rich and satisfying life. But only as we listen and cooperate with Him well.
Abraham is a great example of one who followed well and reaped a fruitful life. Let’s see how.
So Abram went, as the Lord had told him; and Lot went with him. Genesis 12:4
First, we see Abraham had a relationship and not just religion. Abraham walked with a God who talked to him. Religion is important and should be cherished. I had 18 years of religious education as a kid and I’m grateful. But beyond that, I had to come to know a God who personally wanted to love me and lead me in life. Religion is important but not enough.
Then Abraham lived in faith over fear. By faith Abraham, when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going. Hebrews 11:8
Abraham had a prosperous life in a big city with people he loved. He knew nothing about this new place God was asking him to go. But he left, trusting that God knew best. Sometimes what God asks of us is uncomfortable, unfamiliar, and even scary. That’s why it takes faith. He sees ahead when we don’t.
Finally, God meets our needs through nurture.
The Lord did not set his affection on you and choose you because you were more numerous than other peoples, for you were the fewest of all peoples. 8 But it was because the Lord loved you…Deuteronomy 7:7-8
God wanted His people then and now to understand that He’s chosen us because He loves us. We’re not orphans, alone and abandoned – we have a family — and a Father who wants to nurture us where we need it most. Let’s allow him to bring out the beauty He sees.