You’ve probably heard it often that God has a dream for our lives. You’ve also probably heard that He wants to provide everything necessary for us to walk into the dreams He has for us. Still, you may wonder: Is that something I can really count on? Or is it just a pipe dream that some people say to keep us positive?
The last few weeks, we’ve been learning from the story of the prophet Elijah. We learned about obedience and trust and how both are necessary to walk closely with God. Today, there’s another thing we can learn from him, and it revolves around receiving His provision.
The truth is that God has never struggled with providing for His children. It’s who He is and what He does. The struggle comes when we choose not to do our part. What is our part? Following Him immediately and fully, even when it doesn’t make sense to our natural minds.
If we do, we’ll find that God’s blessing us is not a pipe dream: He can and will provide for us, in every area of our lives. And not just what we are asking for – but as Ephesians 3:20 says, “immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine.”
In 1 Kings 17:7-24, we continue on with the story of Elijah. It begins by telling us that the brook God had originally provided for Elijah to drink from was now dried up. So God spoke to him again. He told him to go to Arafat in the region of Sidon and stay there.
Now, this area was experiencing great drought and many people were dying, so I’m sure it was tough to trust that he had heard God correctly.
I’m sure it was hard to believe that an area of drought was going to be his place of provision.
But Elijah listened and followed God immediately and fully. When he got there, God directed him to a widow, instructing him to ask her for food.
Her response was, “I have no bread. Only a handful of flour and a little olive oil in a jug. I was just gathering a few sticks to make a final meal for my son and I so that we may eat it and die.”
But Elijah said, “Don’t be afraid. Go home and do as you have said. But first make a small loaf of bread for me. Then God says that the jars of oil and flour will not run out until the day He sends rain on the land.”
She did as he said, and God kept His promise.
Friends, we all want to live in God’s provision. So, let’s do our part.
Let’s decide to see God’s plan as the place of His provision, trusting Him to guide us to it and following when He calls.
God is ready to do more for us than we could ever imagine. Let’s trust Him big this year.
