I’m sure we can all remember when we received a gift that brought us a little extra joy.
I do. I was a 12 years old when I received a purple Schwinn bicycle as a Christmas gift from my parents — I loved it. And what made it even better is that it belonged to a 17-year-old guy who was really cool. He was well-respected and somebody everybody liked. Every time I rode my new bike, I was proud and thankful to my parents for such a thoughtful gift.
As I got a little older, and maybe a little wiser, I understood that it wasn’t yearly gifts that meant the most but rather the everyday gifts of love and kindness that they provided so consistently — gifts like warm meals and a fun and loving environment. It was being able to participate in sports and have them cheer me on. It was the discipline they taught daily that would help to make my dreams come true.
By far, the most cherished gift my parents gave me was their kindness and wisdom to think better so I could live better. That’s a gift without a price tag. And one God so graciously gives to us as we walk with him in life.
Mary learned this as a teenager, after being invited into a God-sized dream. Not surprisingly, her initial response was fear and doubt. But two decisions moved her from fear to faith and brought about a Christmas miracle.
First, Mary chose adoration of God that led to an impartation from God. When the promise seemed impossible, she took her eyes off herself and focused on Him — the One who was infinitely able. Scripture says she began to sing what we know as the Magnificat — the song of rejoicing and praise to God. Her praise shifted her perspective from one that was limited to one that was unlimited in God.
Second, Mary allowed God’s thoughts to replace her thoughts. Mary’s song declared, “He has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts.” In other words, she acknowledges that what God does is often beyond human reason or intellect. This miracle was one that required her to think not just naturally but supernaturally.
And the God-sized dreams for our lives will require the same. Whether it be in our business or family. Whether it be a relationship, our health or recovery from emotional or physical pain. God can lovingly and powerfully lead us into his best.
Whatever it is, let’s respond as Mary did so we see the miracles God can do.
As we shift from uncertainty to adoration, God becomes more real than our limitations. As we learn his names or nature as Provider, Father, Healer, Shepherd and Almighty, we can praise him as if we have already seen him come through. Let’s allow God to be God in our lives and world.
As we do, our life — like Mary’s — will echo a song of praise, knowing the God of Wonder worked wonders through us.
