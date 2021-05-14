As a kid, I remember getting groceries with my mom on a hot summer day. I’d been playing with friends in the neighborhood and was really thirsty.
As we went through the produce aisle, I saw these luscious grapes. They were calling my name!. So, as my Mom rounded the corner, I grabbed some and popped them into my mouth.
When I did, another lady came around the corner and saw me. She was the grandmother of a friend, and was very religious and rigid in how she dealt with people.
She looked, pointing her finger at me and said, “The moment you ate that grape a dark spot stained your soul.”
I thought, if that’s the truth, my soul is as dark as coal. And I was only 9 years old.
I’ve learned since that God doesn’t put dark stains on our soul, he takes them away. He sent Jesus to fully remove the stain of sin and give us a satisfying life.
I watched the grandchildren of this lady grow up and struggle with many issues. And I’ve wondered had she been less critical and more compassionate, would things have turned out differently?
God shows us the perfect way to treat our imperfections and the imperfections of others. His three parables help us live so God’s love becomes greater than our losses.
Wandering heart and God’s will
Then Jesus told them this parable: Suppose one of you has 100 sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the 99 in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it?
Jesus was speaking to religious leaders and sinners. And the religious people muttered about Jesus spending time with such pagan people. But Jesus was showing that every lost sheep mattered to him. And he was willing to find them.
There have been people in my own life that I wanted to see change. But my attitude hindered instead of helped. I loved deeply but wasn’t loving well. God had to help me understand that it is his kindness expressed that leads to repentance.
Weakened heart and God’s ways
“Or suppose a woman has 10 silver coins and loses one. Doesn’t she light a lamp, sweep the house and search carefully until she finds it (Luke 15:8)?
This woman was searching for something that would add value to her life. We’ve all made poor choices at times longing to see desires fulfilled. God wants to help us steward our souls well so we don’t lose what’s valuable in the pursuit. His ways strengthen our souls.
Weighed down heart and fulfilled wishes
Jesus continued: “There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said to his father, ‘Father, give me my share of the estate.’ So, he divided his property between them” (Luke 15:11-12).
This younger son pursued pleasure over purpose for a season. But it ended with him being hungry and homesick. He longed to be forgiven and just his father’s servant. But the father had much more in mind. He received him and restored his wishes fully. And he wants to do just that — for each who find our way to him.
