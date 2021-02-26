I’ve never had an issue with focus. When my mind is fixed on something, I’m totally engaged. The ability to focus serves me well but there’s also a downside to it. And one of my kids likes to laugh about it from time to time. They enjoy telling stories of how Dad was so focused that he forgot to do this or that. And believe me, there have been a few.
Once we were visiting my family in Pennsylvania and spent a few days at a ski resort nearby. I took the kids tubing down this snowy hill. They loved it and so did I.
Their machine took you up the hill on your tube. At the top, you’d get off the tube, and it would circle back down to pick up people. The guy gave us directions, and it was very simple.
But as I was riding the tube up the hill, I was thinking about something — maybe a series I wanted to start or some situation at home that needed to be solved. As I got closer to the top, the guy reminded me to get off my tube — not once but twice or maybe three times. But I was focused. All of a sudden, I crashed into the poor guy trying to get me off the tube. Now I was on my way back down the hill headed in the wrong direction. I could hear the kids snickering in the background. They had another story to add to their collection.
The truth is life is not always about learning more but remembering more of what we’ve learned. Especially when it comes to how God works in our lives. Paul reminds us of the process.
Sins work against us
“Once you were dead because of your disobedience and your many sins,” Ephesians 2:2.
The worst thing about being dead is there’s nothing you can do. You can’t see a doctor, take medicine or even cry for help. Dead people need new life.
God’s work for us
But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead, Ephesians 2:4-5. Jesus died for our sins and not only offers us forgiveness but an invitation to fellowship with God — the greatest source of a deeply satisfying and contented life.
God’s work in us
God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God, Ephesians 2:8.
How does God’s work for us become God’s work in us? It happens when we respond to his ability. We work out what he’s working in.
God’s work through us
For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago, Ephesians 2:10.
A work of art always reflects the artist. And when God’s work happens well in us, we become a reflection of him. Let’s not forget that he wants to do infinitely more in and through us.
