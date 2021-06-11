We had a flourishing orange tree in our yard until the recent freeze here in south Texas. My wife bought this tree home several years back. Honestly, it looked like a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. It was a tiny little stick planted in a bucket of dirt. I had serious doubts if anything would ever grow from this plant. But my wife was determined and I didn’t want to dampen her motivation.
Tamara planted the tree and nurtured it carefully for months. One day she asked me to come and take a look at her tree. It was still pretty small but it had green leaves and was growing one good- sized orange. In fact, the orange was so heavy it made the little trunk bend. I was amazed it could even hold the orange.
But it did. And over the next few years, we had lots of oranges. What a difference it makes when others see what’s not visible. They see beyond what’s natural so potential is developed and life begins to flourish.
We’re called to make the invisible visible- by letting God’s light live in and through us as believers. Jesus reminds us that we are the light of the world.
Many are in the dark about how to live in God’s light and protection. How can we bring God’s light to life’s pathway so others can see clearly?
Paul gives us three helpful keys.
Embrace honor for God
For this reason, I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name. Ephesians 3:14-15
Kneeling is a posture of honor and humility. It says we’ve come to listen and learn. Jesus says, the Father is the gardener that prunes us so that we become more fruitful. And that’s why we listen. He knows what needs to be cut back or cut off so we keep growing healthy. And He wants us to help others develop that same connection to the Father that causes their lives to flourish too.
Experience the power of Christ
I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith…Ephesians 3:16-17
Every day we can receive the strength of the Holy Spirit inside to help us become the best version of ourselves. We’re not only pruned but empowered to live a life that honors God. Our life can be an example for others to follow.
Establish our hearts in Christ’s love.
And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ Ephesians 3:17-18
When we intentionally root ourselves in the right soil we receive what we need to grow strong. That’s where the power is to fulfill our potential. But we must develop healthy roots in our heart if our personal potential is to be nurtured-choosing faith over fear, humility over haughtiness and confidence over condemnation. But I promise you — delighting in the fruit makes developing the roots well worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.