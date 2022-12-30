I grew up in the 60s – the youngest of five. We had one phone until I was 10, and it was a party line. This meant we shared it with the neighbor. Wow, how things have changed.
And TVs weren’t abundant either. We had only one TV for lots of years. So, what we watched wasn’t always what we preferred.
I’ll never forget the game in 1969 when Joe Namath of the New York Jets was playing the Oakland Raiders.
The game was close with only a minute left. My dad, brother and me were glued to the TV. Then suddenly NBC cuts the game off and goes to the next scheduled program.
It was the movie, "Heidi." My sisters were thrilled but we weren’t. We had to wait until later to even know who won the game.
As I look back, there was something good about those days. Sure, our options were limited but it led to us thinking more about each other.
Today, options are unlimited which makes unity a bit more challenging. Our preferences can take priority over what’s best for all.
No doubt, culture is working against us. And we’ll have to fight to see the future of our families blessed.
Scripture tells us how and it’s spelled L O V E.
L Lean on God’s word as your final authority.
For you have been called to live in freedom, my brothers and sisters. But don’t use your freedom to satisfy your sinful nature. Instead, use your freedom to serve one another in love. Galatians 5:13 (NLT)
Our sinful nature wants to serve our preferences instead of others. It makes it more about me instead of we. But God’s given us a manual that shows us how to please Him and live in relational success. He created family and knows how to make it work.
O Order life in your family contrary to culture
Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship. 2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed…Romans 12:1-2
God’s word calls us to stand up and stand out. And that takes strength and living sacrificial lives. So, God uses our time, talent and resources to bless others through us.
V View strengths as an opportunity to serve one another
We who are strong ought to bear with the failings of the weak and not to please ourselves. Romans 15:1
All of us have strengths and weaknesses. We’re not to compare or compete but to help complete each other. Jesus rewards those who help the weak become winners. And we can do that for each other.
E Enjoy the better life love creates
The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life and have it to the full. John 10:10
Living for the sinful nature steals the life Jesus came to bring. It kills what’s valuable and what our heart desires most. But we don’t have to let it win. Let’s fight and see our families flourish in 2023.