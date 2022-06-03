Jimmy Carter was the unlikely peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia who became our 39th President of the U.S. After four years in the White House he moved back to his house in Plains, Georgia, with his wife Roslyn.
And by the way, he was the only President to ever do that. Most moved somewhere new based on political or personal desires. But the Carters have lived with and served the people of Sumter County for the last 40 years.
Almost half of the homes there were at poverty level. But President Carter used his influence to gather a team that has now built 4,300 Habitat homes in his region.
At 78, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring peace and prosperity. Every Sunday, you’ll find the Carters at Maranatha Baptist Church. They not only attend, but he teaches Sunday School. He’s taught over 800 Sunday school classes. And he’s no spring chicken. He’s 96 and his wife is 93 and they’ve been married 75 years.
Now you may not have agreed with his policies as President but you sure can’t argue with his productivity in his community. They’ve lived a well-rooted life that’s produced great fruit. And without deep roots, we don’t have a lot of fruit. It’s the roots that anchor and fuel us for growth and support.
Jesus reminds us that a good foundation demands that we dig down deep to build the life He has for us. How can we grow a well–rooted life?
First of all, we have to know God has a place for us.
Now the Lord God had planted a garden in the east, in Eden and there he put the man he had formed. Genesis 2:8
God had a Garden for Adam, a Promised land for His people; and a town called Nazareth for Jesus. God gives us each a place to grow a fruitful life in him. Often, we get destination disease. We think if we could just get to another place, we’d do better. We often uproot and never grow strong deep roots. There’s power in identifying and understanding our place.
A well rooted life is about people too. Adam wasn’t in the garden long before God said, … It’s not good for man to be alone. Genesis 2:18. God gives us people in our place. He wants us to have a place where we love and are loved. Jesus didn’t go to the big city to find his friends. He chose his 12 friends from his region. And we don’t have to go far to find our people either. God provides community in the place He’s called us.
A well rooted life is also one of purpose. The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it….Genesis 2:15
Adam’s place came with a purpose to fulfill. And so does ours. God has important things for us to accomplish with our lives. And it’s not so much about what we do but why we do it and who we do it for. Whether it’s the classroom, the boardroom, or the lunchroom — when we do it for him – it becomes eternally significant. Let’s grow some deep roots and produce sweet fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.