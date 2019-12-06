My wife, Tamara, was in labor for 20 hours with our first child, Michael. I remember vividly it being such a hard and painful labor. But guess what? Even after that difficult labor, she wanted three more. I’ve never birthed a child, but I tend to think that birthing God’s promises is similar.
It can be extremely tough and definitely long, but it brings about His greatest rewards. And the reward is so good that you want to do it all over again.
Here is a wonderful truth – God has beautiful promises for each and every one of us, and Ephesians 3:20 says that He “is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine …”
If there’s one person that I think of this time of year who truly understood how to carry God’s promises through until they were birthed, it was Mary. We can learn a lot from her during this season. She not only received the promises of God well, but she actually gave birth to them. Luke 1:26-38 tells us her story.
It says that God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth to tell Mary, a virgin, that she was going to be with child. Mary was pledged to be married to a man named Joseph.
“Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God.” He said. “You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High …”
Mary asked how that could possibly be since she was a virgin, to which Gabriel replied, “The Holy Spirit will come to you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”
Mary’s response? “I am the Lord’s servant. May your word to me be fulfilled.”
Mary went on to carry the baby and birth him, fulfilling the promise God made to her that day. So what can we learn from Mary this holiday season? How can we carry and birth the promises God made us well?
First, like Mary, we must realize that God knows us, and He chose us. But His favor on our life is for service, not for status. Then, refuse to let reason rob you of His reward. I bet that was hard for Mary. But because she chose to believe, she was able to birth God’s promises.
Finally, we must receive both God’s will and His way. Isaiah 55:8-9 says, “‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts; neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord. ‘As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways.’”
God truly knows how to bring about every promise He has given us as we trust His process. This year, let’s decide to have a very Mary Christmas, as we receive and carry God’s promises well.
