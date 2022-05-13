I think the baby of the family is the most preferred place in the birth order. I was the last born of five and thoroughly enjoyed that position.
Yes, there were less pictures, but my parents were also a lot more patient. The discipline wasn’t as tough by the time they got to me either. And they had a little more money too, which is always a good thing.
But with the perks came some problems too. I watched my siblings do grown-up chores like mowing the grass, making dinner and cleaning the cars. My chores were simple, like emptying the trash and feeding the dog. That didn’t require much skill.
I remember thinking, everyone is better at everything than me. It was intimidating to watch them do things so well.
But the intimidation eventually led to inspiration. When everybody left the house, my parents began to rely on me. And I realized I was capable of more than I thought. And probably more than the rest of the gang thought too.
In the same way, we often live intimidated by our lack instead of inspired by God’s ability to help us fulfill our potential. That’s because we fail to see clearly why Jesus came and what the Holy Spirit lives to do.
Always thanking the Father…Who has enabled you to share in the inheritance that belongs to his people, who live in the light. Colossians1:12 NLT
How we see God’s ability to bless us determines how He’s able to work in our life. And ultimately, what we inherit because of Him.
Jesus died because we matter. He rose so we could rise to blessed places in life. Not without obstacles but with the promise of his continual help so we overcome.
Jesus first followers had to battle to see and believe what He could do in their life too.
Early on the first day of the week, while it was still dark, Mary Magdalene went to the tomb and saw that the stone had been removed from the entrance. Then Simon Peter came along behind him and went straight into the tomb. He saw the strips of linen lying there, 7 as well as the cloth that had been wrapped around Jesus’ head… John 20:1,6,7
The Greek word “saw” here is blepo which means to physically see and understand. Mary and Peter saw the evidence and understood Jesus body was no longer there. They realized that something supernatural had happened but they weren’t sure what it meant to them.
But John had a different response.
Finally the other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, also went inside. He saw and believed. John 20:8
The Greek word “saw” here is eido. It means to physically see and be aware. What John saw led him to believe -pisteuo. That means to have faith and put trust in.
As a teenager I was blown away when I researched the divine authorship of scripture. I marveled at the miracles as I studied Jesus’s life including His resurrection. But my most profound proof has been found in how God personally fulfills his promises to me. His love and leadership can be trusted – always. Because He lives, we can live victoriously too.
