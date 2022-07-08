Years ago, we took our four kids on a Colorado vacation to enjoy the snow. They were 7 years old and under at the time. I don’t know why we called it a vacation because it was so much work.
We had to bundle them up with hats, coats, gloves and boots every time we went somewhere. We had car seats, diaper bags and strollers that we’d tote around everywhere we went.
I remember one day lifting two strollers up several flights of stairs. I was sweating and exhausted. I looked at my wife and told her if these kids ever put me in a nursing home, I’ll kill them. Of course, I was joking and I know nursing homes are a blessing. I was just wanting them to appreciate all the work that was going into helping them have a great life.
And they have. They’re all grown now and grateful for the happy home and memories that were made. Now they’re raising little ones of their own. And we’re enjoying watching that.
Honor goes a long way in life. It was God’s first command with a pay off.
He promises that honor for parents would produce both a good life and a long life.
This word honor means to prize and place value on. God knows how much a parent’s heart wants to give their children their best. And when children value this- they receive well.
And no father is as capable of meeting our needs and blessing our lives more than, “Our Father in heaven”. And that’s why we honor His name and His will in life. Jesus taught us to pray, “Your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” Matthew 6:10 How do we experience Heaven on earth?
Honor His presence
The eyes of the Lord search the whole earth in order to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him. 2 Chronicles 16:9
We have a will for our life and so does God. And it’s prayer that positions us to experience His better will. Prayer helps us submit to his leadership instead of trying to bring change in our own skill or strength. It requires we honor him over others too.
God has no trouble working for the good in and through those who give him control. The more time we spend with our Father the more heaven we’ll experience on earth.
Honor His principles
Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path, Psalm 110:105.
God not only has a better will for us but better ways to live. And those ways are found in his word. God gives us life – giving principles to practice and beautiful promises to embrace. His truth is timeless and works in every generation – no matter what.
And it’s available to all. Open up daily for a dose of His wisdom and encouragement. Plant yourself in a local church and receive weekly the word that’s taught. Nothing will bring greater benefit to you and your world than Honoring our Father in Heaven.
