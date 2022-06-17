When our oldest son was 13, I coached his AAU baseball team. The guys made it to the national tournament, which was in Little Rock, Arkansas.
We played baseball all week and then had a family vacation toward the end. It was a lot of fun and a memorable experience for my son and me.
On our drive home, we stopped in Dallas to see family. Our kids wanted to see their cousins and we needed a little break ourselves.
So, we stopped at a pizza place with all kinds of fun games to keep the kids occupied. We got our four lots of tokens.
It wasn’t long till our 6-year-old son, Geoff, came to me upset. His lip was quivering and he was about to cry. He told me he’d put tokens in a machine but a big kid stole his game.
I suddenly felt the spirit of John Wayne and Jason Bourne mixed together come on me. I asked him to show me this big boy. He pointed him out. I approached him and firmly asked him to give my son’s tokens back. The boy nervously reached into his pocket and put two tokens in my son’s hand.
And just as he did, my oldest showed up and said, “Dad, that’s not the right kid.”
It was an honest mistake and one we still laugh about. But my son will never forget that dad went to bat for him. Isn’t that what parents do?
There’s a reason Jesus taught us to pray, “Our Father who art in Heaven.” Our Father cares about the hopes of our hearts. And he will fight to see them fulfilled.
My prayer is that my children and grandchildren would develop absolute confidence in God’s word and his ability to reward them. And confidence in the Holy Spirit’s ability to fulfill God’s promises too.
How can we teach our children to be champions?
Competence rooted in God
Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the guards stand watch in vain. Psalms 127:1
A family blessed by God takes hard work and humility. It requires authentic love for God and his ways.
Concern for what’s right
He (Jesus) was faithful to the one who appointed him, just as Moses was faithful in all God’s house. Hebrews 3:1-2
Jesus was faithful and flourished at God’s will because of it. And we can too. Or we can have selfish agendas instead of really serving God’s agenda for our family. Ambition will never bring forth for our family what humility and faithfulness to God will do.
Chastening that brings maturity
My son, do not make light of the Lord’s discipline, and do not lose heart when he rebukes you, because the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and he chastens everyone he accepts as his son. Hebrews 12:5-6
Discipline can cause people to lose heart or to learn that God knows how to make life better than we ever could. Healthy discipline convinces our kids of the latter. And with God’s help, we see them loving God, enjoying His blessing and one day passing on blessing to our grandchildren too.
