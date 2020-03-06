Nowadays, restoring things is a cool thing to do. We restore furniture, homes, old letters and paintings – pretty much anything. But there’s something else that, when restored, becomes much more valuable than any of these. Our heart.
King David understood this. That’s why he wrote in Psalm 51:10, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.”
A restored heart allows us to enjoy the lives God has for us – to live our lives to their fullest, following His plan every step of the way. As we continue on with our story of the prophet Elijah, we will find just how to pursue this heart restoration.
Our story kicks off in 1 Kings 19:9. After a time of extreme discouragement, our text says that Elijah went into a cave and spent the night. When he did, “the word of the Lord came to him…”
When we are ready for heart restoration, like Elijah, we must make time for two things: God’s place and His presence. When we do, He always meets us there.
Then, once we hear from Him about what we need to do, we must be willing to take another cue from Elijah and respond with both a transparent and a trusting heart.
In Verses 9-13, God asked Elijah what he was doing in the cave, and Elijah responded transparently. He told God that he was discouraged. He said he had worked hard for God, and felt like he was the only one left willing to serve Him wholeheartedly.
Obviously, Elijah had a wrong perspective here. So before we get into the transparency part, let’s talk about some hindrances to restoration that, like Elijah, we may have to get rid of.
First, we can’t allow our passion to lead to distorted perspectives. Proverbs 19:2 says, “It is dangerous to have zeal without knowledge, and the one who acts hastily makes poor choices.”
We also have to steer clear of self-righteousness and stubbornness. Proverbs 21:2 says, “A person may think their own ways are right, but the Lord weighs the heart.”
Elijah had some of these issues. But because he was transparent with God, God was able to work with him.
Next, God spoke to Elijah. He first informed him that he was not the only one left serving Him. In fact, there were thousands more. Then, He gave him detailed instructions to go back the way he came and anoint a warrior and a prophet to carry on the work he had started. And so Elijah listened.
Because he was willing to pursue God’s place and presence, and approach Him with a transparent and trusting heart, God restored Elijah’s heart, making him ready to continue on the path he had for him.
How’s your heart doing today? Is it angry? Tired? Confused? I encourage you to learn from Elijah today and pursue a restored heart. Thank God, He is never intimidated by our pasts; He is only inspired by our potentials!
