One of the greatest stories of true life change is found in the life of Paul. Although we know him as the Apostle Paul, he was once only known as the church’s greatest adversary. You might wonder: how did he get to that point that he so hated God’s people? The story might surprise you.
In Philippians 3, Paul tells us that growing up, he actually had the privilege of studying under the most respected rabbi in all of Israel. He later rose to the rank of a prominent religious leader himself. Unfortunately, we’ve all seen that religion can make people mean, narrow-minded, and rude toward others. And that’s what happened with Paul.
Paul’s education caused him to be extremely unkind to Christians. In fact, he didn’t simply disagree with God’s people; he actually persecuted and killed many of them.
One day, as he was walking down the road to Damascus, on his way to persecute Christians, God met him in a big way. As a result of that experience, he came into an understanding that caused him to actually experience what he had missed in his studies – the life-changing trio of law, redemption and adoption.
Sure, Paul had studied the law. But he had never learned about the other two, and that gave him an incomplete view of God, resulting in an angry man. But when he went beyond the law of Christ, and let God love him, he experienced great change. We can, too. No one is ever too lost. No one is ever too far gone!
In Galatians 4:1-3, Paul explained, “What I am saying is that as long as an heir is underage, he is no different from a slave, although he owns the whole estate. The heir is subject to guardians and trustees until the time set by his father. So also, when we were underage, we were in slavery under the elemental spiritual forces of the world.”
He is explaining that all of us begin under God’s law, and that’s a good thing. That law teaches us how not to damage our lives or the lives of those around us.
Then in Verses 4-5, he continued, “But when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship.”
This is the part Paul had been missing.
Here, he tells us about redemption – about how when we mess up, Jesus will redeem and restore us. And then, he talks about our adoption – how we are all accepted into the family of God, no matter what.
As we celebrate Christmas Eve, I hope we will all put a focus on not just living under the law, but on receiving the redemption of Christ and living as true sons and daughters of the King.
I am believing with you that 2020 will be your best year yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.