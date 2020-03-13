Legacy. It’s a word we tend to think about on the other side of “middle-aged.” But as we close out our study on Elijah, I think we’ll find that legacy is something we should all prioritize, no matter our age.
To finish up our story, let’s go on a little geographical journey. If you’ll remember, at this point in our story, we’ve met Elijah’s eventual successor and current mentee – Elisha.
In 2 Kings 2, they embark on a journey together – a loop that follows a pattern modeled by Joshua, as he was completing his mentor (Mose’s) job of leading the Israelites into the Promised Land. The way these men handled legacy teaches us a lot about how to leave and receive the same.
In 2 Kings 2:1, we see that right as Elijah was about to go to Heaven, Elijah and Elisha were traveling from the area of Gilgal. If you were to flip a few chapters back in your Bible, you would find that this is the place Joshua was at when the Lord told him “Today, I have rolled away the shame of your slavery in Egypt.”
The fact that both men started at Gilgal proves something very important to us about legacy. It shows us that to leave and receive it, we must all first choose to step out of our pasts.
In 2 Kings 2:2, the prophets make their way to Bethel. This is also where God told Joshua to command the Israelites to “purify themselves in preparation for tomorrow …” God wanted to do something great for and through the Israelites, but they needed to be purified first. Once they were purified, they won the next day’s battle.
This proves that in order to leave or receive legacy effectively, we must not just step out of our pasts, but we must also step into purity.
In 2 Kings 2:4, the journey continues as Elijah and Elisha move onto Jericho. You may have heard of this city. It’s also where God gave did a huge miracle on behalf of the Israelites, but it happened in a unusual way.
God gave Joshua a very odd battle plan – to march around Jericho praising and worshipping Him. He didn’t even tell the warriors to touch the city at all! But because Joshua listened, one of the greatest enemies the Israelites ever faced was defeated in a moment.
This final stop on the journey reminds us that in order to leave or receive a legacy, we must always persevere with praise. Even when it’s hard, and even when it looks like our legacy might be lost.
After both men left Jericho, they walked into their Promised Lands. They left and received their legacies well.
Friend, what legacy are you wanting to leave behind? What legacy are you wanting to receive? Today, I encourage you to prioritize the beautiful gift of legacy by choosing to step out of your past, step into purity and persevere with praise. Our God is a faithful God – to all generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.