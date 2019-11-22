Did you know that according to Forbes Magazine, the Dallas Cowboys are worth 5 billion dollars? That explains why Jerry Jones is laughing, even when they’re losing. For him, the Cowboys are “worth it,” even if they lose a few games.
Worship is “an assignment of worth to something.” It evolved from an Old English word, weorthscipe. Even (way) more than Jerry Jones assigns worth to his Cowboys, we can assign worth to our Heavenly Father through worship!
John Calvin said, “We should consider it the great end of our existence to be numbered among the worshippers of God.” The wisemen in the Christmas story were a perfect example of this. They taught us how to assign high worth to the King of Kings through worship.
The first thing they taught us is that we should acknowledge our desire to worship as sons and daughters of the Most High God. Matthew 2:2 tells us that they traveled far to find Jesus, and when they did, they asked, “…Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” They proved that there is an innate desire in every human being to worship the one, true God.
Secondly, we must expect a God-encounter in worship. Worship requires replacing disinterest with desire and excuses with expectancy. The wisemen obviously had such an expectance regarding the encounter they would have with God through Jesus that they traveled far to find Him.
Third, we must enjoy following God’s guidance. The story continues on to say that “When they saw the star, they were overjoyed!” Worship can direct us into our life of highest worth. That’s something to get excited about.
Fourth, we must embrace humility. When the wisemen reached Jesus, they immediately bowed down and worshipped Him. We must embrace true humility to be able to worship God in the way He deserves.
Fifth, we must give to God generously. The wise men presented Jesus with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, valuable gifts in their time. We too must give our time, offerings, tithes, praise and worship to our God generously.
Finally, to worship God well, we must change what worship calls us to change. Matthew 2:12 tells us that the wisemen listened to God, and after visiting Jesus, they went back to their country by another route, instead of going the way King Herod (who had wanted to kill Jesus) wanted them to.
Friends, worship is not about a song we sing or a service we attend. It’s about what is going on inside our heart. Do we it anxiety about our situation or adoration for who God is? Are we harboring worry about our circumstance or worship that is acknowledging His faithfulness?
High-worth worship can truly transform our lives for the best. This season and every season, let’s embrace it fully, declaring that our Father is way beyond worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.