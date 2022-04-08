Years ago, I was invited to speak at a community Thanksgiving service at one of our Catholic Churches. I felt honored to share and be a part of our broader faith community.
I was listening to the beautiful voices of the choir and the skilled musicians that accompanied them. It made me think of the church I was raised in as a child. It was wonderful.
But then I noticed one voice singing softly but out of sync. The sound wasn’t in harmony with the others. It made the experience a little less enjoyable.
Then I realized the voice I was hearing was mine. My mic had been turned on before the service started.
Fortunately, we ended that disharmonious moment pretty quickly.
Jesus teaches us about the importance of harmony, not musically but relationally.
“Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven." Matthew 18:19
The Greek word for agree is the word sumphoneo. It means to be harmonious like a symphony orchestra.
There are some prayers that won’t be answered, desires that won’t be fulfilled - without the harmony of others in our world. How well our relationships form, determines to a great degree – how well we flourish in life.
Jesus spent time ministering to the crowds. And he blesses us for coming together in crowds to be ministered to every week. But then he calls us to circles too. Jesus built intentional and interpersonal relationships with others. And through these the causes of hearts were brought about.
When we go beyond crowds and into circles, we can see the causes of our heart met too. That’s God’s design for us.
We all have reasons for not wanting to circle up. Sometimes our hearts have been broken – and we don’t trust others well. We’d rather stay safe than venture out and be hurt again. But we can trust God to connect us to those who will honor well both his principles and his paths. How do we invest successfully into one another?
Humility
Humility is the fear of the Lord; its wages are riches and honor and life. Proverbs 22:24
I want that kind of payback, don’t you? It comes by not asking for my way, but trusting God’s way. It’s recognizing that His thoughts and ways are higher than ours and have the potential to bring incredible fruit.
Honesty
Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses. Proverbs 27:6
We have to value honesty in our relationships. All of us need friends who don’t just tell us what feels good, but what will make our lives good. They care enough to tell us the truth and help us walk it out.
Helpful
Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act. Proverbs 3:27
Prioritizing being good to others can transform any relationship. It can take us out of bad cycles into blessed ones. Jesus calls each of us to love one another as he loves us. He will stick with us until life becomes blessed. And we can do the same for others.
