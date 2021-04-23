A lot of us are believing in another Great Awakening in our nation. This is a religious revival of increased spiritual enthusiasm and biblical practices that significantly impact life within a culture. That sounds like something we could use, doesn’t it?
Our nation experienced its first Great Awakening from 1740 to 1770. By the end of these three decades, 75 to 85% of Americans were active church members. That’s pretty amazing.
We know our Declaration of Independence was written and signed shortly after this on July 4, 1776. In fact, many believe that without the Great Awakening, the independence movement would’ve never taken place.
But the Revolutionary War that followed took its toll on the hearts of Americans just as it did in Europe after World War 2.
Our 13 colonies were struggling as the newly formed United States of America. The price of war was high. People lost cherished possessions and precious family members. Animosity and discouragement filled hearts and churches across our nation at that time. Our founding fathers had borne the brunt of birthing something new. But quite possibly it was more difficult than they had imagined. And no one knew for sure what the U.S.A. would become.
The bickering and battles within caused many to get lax in their faith. By the end of the war, church attendance had dropped to a mere 10%. Here is the important lesson we can learn. Standing for truth is vital. But in the end, we’ve only succeeded if the hearts and souls of people are nurtured.
Jesus gave us great examples of how to do this. We can see one in Luke’s gospel. Now on his way to Jerusalem, Jesus traveled along the border between Samaria and Galilee (Luke 17:11).
Luke was a medical doctor very concerned about giving accurate and detailed information. He wanted us to know this was Jesus' final journey into Jerusalem before his death. And Jesus could have taken the easier route along the level ground of the Jordan River. Instead, he took the more difficult path through the mountains of Samaria.
Jesus had a compelling reason for going the way he did. The people of Samaria and Galilee had very different views and hostile emotions toward one another.
Galilee was filled with religious people looking for the promised Messiah of their day. Samaria, on the other hand, was irreligious and turned off by the condemning ways of those from Galilee. Jesus walked the border between Samaria and Galilee because he loved both and wanted both to experience his salvation.
Jesus met 10 lepers on the way who asked to be healed. And Jesus healed them all — including one that was a Samaritan. He wanted all to know that God longs for his invitation for forgiveness, healing and blessing to be extended to all.
Who around you needs to understand God’s offer of good news better? Is it possible that more would be helped if you made an extra effort to not only stand for truth but to increase their standing in life? I’m convinced if we’ll become more like Jesus, it will become very clear that extra effort is the key to saving many lives.
