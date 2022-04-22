Several years ago, I woke up to my wife being perplexed and a little upset. And this is not normal for her. She’s a pretty happy gal, especially after her morning coffee.
She told me that she’d found her expensive Llardo figurine sitting on the kitchen island with the arm broken off. This was a special gift that she kept on her night stand beside the bed.
She asked if I knew what had happened. We’re the only two in the house so we knew it had to be one of us. And she knew it wasn’t her.
I told her that I remembered getting up in the night and grabbing a water bottle from her night stand before heading to the kitchen.
Well, we both laughed. And figured out pretty quickly that what I thought was a water bottle, wasn’t. It was her prized possession. And one that I promised to replace and did.
Stumbling around in the dark can be costly, in more ways than one. Darkness can cause damage to what we prize most in life. That’s why Jesus calls us to live in His light and to reflect His light to others well too. It’s God’s light that causes the invisible and harmful to be made known so our world is a safer and more satisfying place.
Paul teaches us to shine our light better through prayers he regularly prayed for all believers.
Embrace honor for God
For this reason, I kneel before the Father, 15 from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name. Ephesians 3:14-15
God is a Father and time spent with him is well worth it. He knows the secrets to living life abundantly and loves sharing them with his children.
Experience the power of Christ
I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, 17 so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith…Ephesians 3:16-17
It’s one thing to know the right thing to do and another to do it. The Holy Spirit was sent to empower us. He loves helping us become the best version of ourselves.
Establish our hearts in Christ’s love.
And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, 18 may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, Ephesians 3:17-18
God’s love working in us and through us never fails. It’s wide enough to include all that concerns us. It’s long enough to go the distance in our life. It’s high enough to make all of Heaven available to us. And it’s deep enough to pull us out of any pit and bring redemption. According to John 12:32-33, Christ’s incomparable love was demonstrated on the cross to draw our hearts to Him.
Expect His love to surpass all
…and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. Ephesians 3:19
We weren’t created to be damaged by darkness, but to know God’s love and to appreciate His light. Let’s celebrate our amazing opportunity and help others to do the same.
