Family meals were a memorable time for me growing up. Being the youngest of five, I enjoyed not only the food but the fun around the table. We could always count on my parents to celebrate someone’s daily accomplishment or share some helpful insight. Sometimes family meals were a chance to settle sibling conflict. We were taught to see other’s sides and not just our own, and to value peace that would keep us close as a family. We learned some valuable lessons around that table and probably laughed even more than we learned.
It’s no wonder Jesus often used mealtimes to teach life lessons to us in scripture. It was a Sunday dinner, in Luke’s gospel where he showed us the importance of building healthy cultures.
One Sabbath day, Jesus went to eat dinner in the home of a leader of the Pharisees, and the people were watching him closely. There in front of him was a man suffering from abnormal swelling in his body (Luke 14:1-2 NLT).
Jesus had become pretty popular among the people. He not only had done powerful miracles but was passionate in his teachings. And these dinner guests were sure he would say or do something significant. And he did. He healed the man suffering from this disease. And it was the Sabbath!
Jesus was taking on the spirit of the Sabbath laws because they distorted God’s heart towards people. There were 613 of these laws, mostly man-made. And they kept people from understanding the quality of life God wanted to bring.
Jesus used this dinner to share three parables aimed at attitude adjustments necessary for healthy hearts and cultures.
Humility
Jesus shared this parable about taking the least important seat at a wedding instead of the most important seat. And taught that when we humble ourselves, then we will be exalted.
Humility drives what’s unhealthy from the fabric of our hearts — like Jesus drove disease from that man’s body. So instead of suffering bad consequences of pride, we’re blessed by better partnerships with God and people.
Charity
Jesus teaches about throwing a great banquet and inviting people who can’t pay you back. He says to invite the poor, crippled, lame and blind. In other words, do for others for their sake. All around us are people who need to be loved and empowered through God’s wisdom. If the poor receive the right resourcing their lives can be made rich. The crippled can walk into new days if they receive what heals. The lame can reach new dreams if they receive new strength. And the blind can live with new passions through perceiving their potential and possibilities better. When we love beyond ourselves, we help others enter God’s best.
Consecration
Lastly, Jesus told a parable about living consumed by our own families, businesses and purposes instead of making room in our hearts, budgets and schedules for God’s. Of course, God wants us to enjoy our world, but he wants us to enjoy giving too. God has a family. He has business to accomplish and purposes he longs to fulfill. They center on helping the hurting and those in need. God wants us to know the joy of living better through loving better and of helping others do the same.
