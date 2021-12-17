“Shall I play for you?” This is a line from my favorite Christmas song – The Little Drummer Boy.
The little drummer walks on the scene, as baby Jesus is being born. He’s surrounded by wise men offering Jesus gold, myrrh and other expensive gifts. He looks around and then down at his battered drum. What can he possibly offer, compared to gold? Yet, unwilling to offer nothing, he asks – “Shall I play for you?” As the song goes: Mary nods, “yes”; the boy plays “his best” . . . and Jesus smiles.
I love this fictional story because it paints a beautiful picture of a timeless truth:
God smiles on little things done well for Him.
We hear this message again – only in a true story, in the book Matthew. Jesus had been teaching a crowd of people all day, and it was suppertime. The disciples suggested that he send the people home, so they could eat. He responded, “You feed them.” “With what?” they asked. He replied – “what do you have?”
They took inventory and reported back: a little boy had five loaves of bread and two fish. To feed over 5,000 people? I’m not sure I would’ve had the courage to offer something so small in the face of such a big need. Yet Jesus responded, “Bring them to me.” They obeyed. And Jesus, again, smiled on what seemed small, blessed it and used it to feed every person.
In the response of the little boy, we learn what it means to steward small things well.
Prioritize obedience, not results.
What if the little boy wouldn’t have given of what he had? What if, out of fear of embarrassment, a desire for self-reliance or a view that the ask was too big the little boy excused himself? It’s an easy place to be — especially around Christmas time.
We can easily face added pressure to have enough, be enough, do enough. But if we carry the burden of results, instead of obedience, we will drive ourselves to exhaustion. We can’t be all-sufficient. Thankfully, Jesus promised He would be.
Prize resting in God’s faithfulness.
After the little boy gave food to the disciples who gave it to the Lord, Jesus told everyone to sit down. Think what the crowd must have thought.
It was late, the sun was going down and they were miles from food.
The last thing they probably wanted was to sit and wait.! But they discovered that, while they were resting in obedience, God was working to meet their need.
I know some view rest as laziness. I admittedly have to strive not to think this way.
But Scripture teaches rest as a command and core element of our faith. There’s something difficult and godly about doing what’s in your control and then trusting God with the outcome.
Friend, this Christmas – we’ll likely all have areas where what we can give seems small. Offer it anyway. Remember the Drummer boy, the little boy, the disciples and the crowd. As we do, we’ll find that Jesus still smiles on little things offered well for Him.
