“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” But does it really? Hearing well-known song lyrics like these makes my ears perk-up. But I wonder whether the message is true or just trendy?
I’m not critiquing the song. I believe hard things can make us better. But we all know that they don’t always.
A guy named Paul talks openly about this. Scripture says he had a “thorn” that He prayed God would remove. Scholars still debate whether the thorn was a sin he struggled with, a medical condition or people who were harassing him. The fact that Paul left it vague gives us the opportunity to relate to his story with our own thorn – the struggle we’ve asked God to remove but it still remains.
Paul concludes his thorny experience with this incredible statement: Now, I boast in my weakness (the thorn) . . . because when I am weak, then I am strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10 Sounds a lot like the words of Mrs. Clarkson, doesn’t it? The weakness that didn’t kill him actually made him stronger. But how? Paul went on to explain.
I don’t want anyone to give me credit beyond what they can see in my life or hear in my message, even though I have received such wonderful revelations from God. So, to keep me from becoming proud, I was given a thorn in my flesh…. 2 Corinthians 12:6-7
Paul began with a mountaintop experience where he “received wonderful revelations” from God. After this experience, he received a thorn/weakness that God didn’t remove. He says that the thorn was used to keep him from getting prideful about the mountaintop.
This isn’t a one-time roller coaster trend in the Bible.
David describes a similar experience in the Shepherd’s Psalm 23. In one verse he says, He makes me lie down in green pastures. And then talks about walking through the valley of the shadow of death.
These men’s lives weren’t void of weakness and pain. They experienced both mountaintops and valleys. But their difficulties never ended in ultimate defeat. Their weakness became strength. I believe it’s because they understood a critical truth that every person discovers, who sees weakness turned to strength.
Process comes from weakness.
God balances our lives through weakness and strength. He does this because He is kind, not cruel. He knows that, left to ourselves, we’ll seek to stay in the highs of life and avoid the lows. But without lows and weaknesses, we are easily misled. We start to seek the green meadows instead of the Good Shepherd. We seek what thrills us but can’t sustain us. And so, he allows us to endure the process where strength drives us to weakness. And that weakness drives us to Him where we are met with His strength again and again.
We all know, life is not all a bed of roses. There are thorns too – weakness that requires our dependence on Him. So let’s rest in God’s process for this. Let’s let him take us from weakness to strength in every season.
