“God is always trying to give good things to us, but our hands are too full to receive them.” Saint Augustine.
That’s a quote from Augustine’s classic book, "The City of God." It was written in response to the way Rome was overthrown by barbarians in 410 A.D. They claimed it happened because the emperors abolished pagan worship in favor of Christianity. Augustine skillfully and compassionately asserted that the fall was a result of internal moral decay. And that Christian influence probably saved Rome from even greater destruction.
I think that most of us would agree that we’re in a battle for the soul of America. Because the necessary foundation for prosperity and peace has already begun to crumble. We should courageously pray and fight for righteousness, just as our founders did.
They were convinced that our laws should be based on nature and nature’s God. And while we are a long way from this, we can still return. God has always had answers to the agony around us. Whether it’s high crime rates, suicide, poor test scores in the classrooms or quality of life in our communities. The Bible promises, Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance. Psalms 33:12
God does want to bless and give us good things as people and a nation.! But sometimes we’re too full of our own opinions or perspectives to receive and embrace the good. Paul challenges us in the book of Ephesians to live with a bolder faith – a faith that believes, Redemption Can Win.
As a prisoner of the Lord, then I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Ephesians 4:1.
Paul literally begs us as believers to live out of a divine summons from God. That summons is expressed through Jesus' last prayer in the garden. It’s a prayer that together we could help the world know Jesus. God wants to visit our world with waves of His love, power, and life – giving truth. So that lives are redeemed, and hearts captured for Christ. As His church, we can restore and empower life on his planet for eternity.
A bold faith believes, Love Can Win.
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Ephesians 4:2
Our calling inspires us to save lives, but our love enables us to stay sticky. It’s the glue that gives us the strength to work together and win. It’s only God’s love that overcomes the selfish nature that seeks personal pleasure at the expense of others.
Then a bold faith understands, Unity Can Win.
Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. Ephesians 4:3.
Unity happens when we see the worth and then do the work. And it’s not just unity with people but unity with the Holy Spirit. And that’s why we have to get in touch with his plan - for our marriage, our home, our church and our nation. We can’t bring about His best hopes without Him. And He can’t do it without us.! Let’s live our calling courageously and compassionately and see what God will do.