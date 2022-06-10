As a Resident Advisor in my Christian university, I was required to do a weekly church check. As students, we were taught to honor the Sabbath and encouraged to be in a church somewhere in the city. And most were.
But sometimes during my church check, I’d find a few stragglers that preferred sleep over the Sabbath. And it was a little comical. I’d find young adults hiding under the bed or in the closet. I’ll never forget one guy who hid in the skylight. I ignored him until his arms and legs gave out. Finally, there was a loud thud — he could only last so long. We both got a good laugh and he got mercy that day.
Today, this same university no longer requires church checks. Why? The parents thought it was expecting too much of their students. They believed they should have the freedom to choose what they want.
Life will always give us opportunities to choose what we want over what we need. We’ll battle what we want to do verse what we should deny to see God’s best in our lives. I call it, sacred psychosis. We know God has a plan but we need his power to get past the negative thoughts that prevail — whether it be our circumstances, hurts, hang up or our own immaturity. God promises to fulfill the godly heart hopes for all who treasure the Holy Spirit’s work in their heart.
But it takes consecration.
Then he (Jesus) called the crowd to him along with his disciples and said: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.” Mark 8:34
We carry around a sinful nature that will always want its way over God’s way. And that’s the part of us we have to deny to carry our cross in obedience to God’s purposes. It’s counter cultural in a world that wants its own way. But just because it’s hard, doesn’t mean it’s not God’s will-or for our best.
Then, it takes a calculated mindset.
Jesus continued, “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? 37 Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?” Mark 8:37
It’s wise to live with the end in mind. One day all that will matter is whether or not we’ve done God’s will in our life. And His will matters. Because we’re in a battle for our homes, communities and the soul of our nation. Many around us need to see us delighting in doing God’s will more than anything else.
Finally, Jesus taught it requires chastity.
“If anyone is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his Father’s glory with the holy angels.” Mark 8:38
Chastity is a word not in vogue with the value of today’s culture. But it means living with a purity about us that reveals both our desire to please God and His passion to bless us. Purity of heart keeps us from being ashamed or embarrassed. And it empowers our best life.
