Some experiences mark us. It happened to me as a teenager. My bike broke down, and needed repair. My uncle was a great handyman, so I asked him for help. Thankfully, he happily agreed.
While with him, I felt impressed to share my faith. My mom wasn’t thrilled about my conversion or about my conversations with others, though. I was hesitant because of this. I eventually dismissed the feeling, thanked him for his help and headed home.
The next morning, I woke-up to the news that he’d passed away. My heart sunk. I couldn’t believe it. The experience marked me and taught me a lifelong lesson:
God’s influence through me will be determined by His influence in me.
It’s a conviction I carry with me to this day. Now, when I feel fear, worry and other negative emotion rising up, I remember God’s truth. I strive (though imperfectly) to let what He knows trump what I think or feel. When I do, I experience His work in me and through me, for my joy and other’s good. They are opportunities I don’t ever want to miss.
Paul in the Bible felt the same way. He wrote these words both for the people of his time and for us today.
“As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received.” Ephesians 4:1
Paul “urged” us because he knew the importance of the “call” we’ve received. It’s not one of perfection, performance or even profession – but of partnership with a loving Father. Saying “yes” to this partnership is how we discover our true purpose for living. So where do we start?
Treasure God’s authority
“Prisoner” in Greek means, “a person deprived of liberty.” That concept is not natural, especially in America. We’re taught to prize freedom and independence – and rightfully so. Many brave heroes have sacrificed to maintain it. But when these ideals serve individual purposes instead of God’s, they hinder His work in us. We’re wise to ask, then, in what areas is self-rule sabotaging God’s great plan?
Treasure unity
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. Ephesian 4:2-3
It’s easy to “make every effort” toward goals other than unity. Achievement, position, wealth, and spiritual-correctness can easily slip into first place. Paul says – the people God works powerfully in and through – are those who keep unity a priority.
Being those people is simple but not easy. It requires showing up daily with humility, gentleness, patience, forbearance and love. It means asking forgiveness when we fail and trying again tomorrow – because we know it’s worth it.
God longs to work in you, so He can work through you in meaningful ways. In ways that bring both fulfillment and eternal fruit. So let’s do it – so as believers– we rejoice in the big things God is up to in our region and world.
