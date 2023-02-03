You’ve probably heard the saying, “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”
But practically, what does that mean? Well, in relationships, the main thing is love. So when two people focus on loving as God does, the relationship flourishes.
In building successful careers, the main thing is wisdom. So when we consistently practice wisdom, we succeed in our careers.
Now, let’s think of this principle regarding our faith. What is the main thing in becoming a disciple of Christ? Jesus tells us in John 8:31-32. The passage says, “To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.’”
Jesus says the main thing in real, transforming discipleship is obedience. But He doesn’t just give us the requirement — He gives us the reward, too: freedom.
Obviously, Jesus wasn’t saying that physically holding on to a Bible was going to produce the freedom our hearts craved. The word translated “hold” here is meno, which means to abide, dwell and continue. It’s actually the same word used for “remain” in John 15:7-8 where Jesus says, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.”
So when Jesus said to hold to His teaching, He was saying to live by it.
Now, trust me, I know this is much easier said than done, and it’s been that way since the beginning. Jesus was actually saying this all to a crowd of people who followed Him everywhere to hear His teaching. Most in this crowd were simply fans of Jesus, though; they weren’t really followers of Him. They enjoyed the signs, wonders, and miracles, but they weren’t willing to commit to obedience.
There were some, though, who committed, and they experienced life-changing freedom as a result. Friends, this is what Jesus wants for us. He wants us to mature in our faith so we can serve Him well and experience the blessed life He has called us to. But like the people of Jesus’ day, we’ve got to move from being fans of Him to true followers of Him. We’ve got to embrace the requirement of obedience that brings the reward of freedom.
It’s important to point out that we won’t always feel we need freedom in our lives. That’s because sin doesn’t always seem like it’s hurting us. In fact, sometimes, it’s fun. But sin will always fascinate us before it assassinates us. It will always thrill before it kills.
Where are you in your journey of faith today? Are you a follower of Jesus, or simply a fan of Him? I encourage you to embrace the requirement that will bring remarkable reward to your life. Live the truth, and it will set you free.