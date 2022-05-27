A lot of us remember the popular ’80’s movie, “Karate Kid.”
It’s about a teenager named Daniel who moves to California and gets harassed by bullies. The unassuming maintenance guy, Mr. Miyagai, sees it and steps in to help Daniel.
He begins to teach Daniel karate moves to help him fight — but in a different way. He gives him chores like painting the fence, sanding the floor and waxing the car. Daniel does them over and over again until he becomes frustrated. He wants to quit.
Finally, in the, “wax on wax off” moment, Daniel starts to understand. The movements he’s learned from chores are actually karate techniques.
They’re the motions that block an opponent’s punches and kicks. Daniel had practiced over and over the skills needed to be good at karate.
Later, we find out Mr. Miyagi wasn’t only a maintenance man but also a Japanese karate fighter and war hero. Daniel was under the training of one of the best senseis around. And now he wasn’t the guy you wanted to pick a fight with. He had been trained to win.
We all have different desires, circumstances and sources of failure we have to fight through to see hopes fulfilled. That’s why we have to go through the training process of maturing our heart in faith. God puts dreams in hearts because they’re possible. And cooperating with him well will bring them to pass.
What does it take to develop a faith that brings about hopes for the future?
Trusting His Leadership
He also told them this parable: “Can the blind lead the blind? Will they not both fall into a pit? 40 The student is not above the teacher, but everyone who is fully trained will be like their teacher. Luke 6:39-40
Who are we training under? Who are we learning to be like? Just like Daniel, we have to trust our leader to see transformation. God as our Father wants to teach us how to have life. He wants to connect us to godly people that we can look to and learn from – so we mature. We are not on our own.
Committing to God’s Lifestyle
What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? James 2:14
James goes on to tell us that once we believe, our faith can become dead, demonic or dynamic. And dynamic happens through doing what we hear. Practicing the word is where the power is found. It’s not always easy to practice it, but it pays off. God always has our best in mind. And because of that – we can commit to doing what He says.
Expecting God to Reward
And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. Hebrews 11:6
Mature faith knows that living to please God is worth it. His will and ways are better than ours. And living for him over ourselves is far more rewarding. He makes our life way better than we could ever make it our own.
