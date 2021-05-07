We’ve all heard the phrase, "If Momma ain’t happy, nobody’s happy.” And after raising four kids, I can tell you there’s a lot of truth to that. Because moms set the atmosphere and tone of a home, they have incredible influence in the hearts and lives of their children. Proverbs tells us that the wise woman builds her house. Moms can sow and nurture seeds that help others grow a great life in God.
And we see an example of this in the story of Naomi and Ruth. Naomi was Ruth’s mother-in-law who became like a mother and mentor to Ruth. She helped Ruth find and follow God’s path.
It was not all a happy story but a tough one in many ways. Naomi lost her husband and two sons while living in Moab. When she decided to return home to Bethlehem, Ruth, one of her daughters-in-law, chose to go with her. She had grown to love Naomi and the God she worshipped.
Naomi couldn’t do anything about the past pain but she could about the future. And she did — she taught Ruth how to sow for a new season. And the good news is, we can do that and help others too. How?
Start with the soil
So the two women went on until they came to Bethlehem (Ruth 1:19). Bethlehem was the place where people worshipped God. Naomi needed her heart to find hope in God again. She was disappointed with life and doubtful about her future. But she took her heart back to Bethlehem. She allowed God to renew the soil of her heart so new seeds could be planted. Our heart is where God begins. When we give him room, he can work to bring the beauty out of the bitter seasons of life.
Sow the Seed
So Naomi returned from Moab accompanied by Ruth, the Moabite, her daughter–in–law, arriving in Bethlehem as the barley harvest was beginning (Ruth 1:23).
Barley harvest was also the time of Passover when people remembered how God miraculously delivered them from Egypt. It was also the Feast of First Fruits when they waved offerings to God in thanks for his abundant provision.
Naomi was seeded again with the truth that God could deliver and provide. He hadn’t changed. If he’d done it once, he could do it again. Seeds have to be sown for new seasons. And there’s no more powerful seed than God’s word. It produces faith in hearts for new futures. We can go from a place of grief to gratefulness, and from a place of brokenness to a place of beauty — just like Naomi did.
Stay Supportive
“The Lord always keeps his promises to the living and the dead” (Ruth 2:20).
Naomi not only trusted God for a new beginning but she helped Ruth trust too. And God provided abundantly for both. Ruth married a wealthy relative of Naomi and had a son that brought them great joy. In fact, Ruth ended up in the lineage of King David and Jesus Christ. We never know what God will do when we live our faith and nurture the faith of others.
