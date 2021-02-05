Did you know America’s beloved “teddy bear” was named after our 26th president, Teddy Roosevelt? The story goes, Roosevelt was invited on a bear-hunting trip in Mississippi but had no luck. His assistant felt bad for the president, cornered an older black bear, and tied it to the tree so Roosevelt couldn’t miss.
The president felt it was unfair and refused to shoot this poor bear. The press picked up the story and immortalized it in a political cartoon. Soon after, a store owner created a stuffed black bear and with Roosevelt’s permission named it, “teddy bear.”
The president may have been soft-hearted, but he certainly wasn’t soft-spirited. Growing up in a wealthy New York home, Roosevelt was sickly, weak and suffered with asthma, which affected him emotionally.
His father, out of compassion, built a gymnasium, and for five years, Roosevelt dedicated himself to gymnastics and weight lifting. He gained not only physical strength but an inner strength that caused him to overcome major obstacles.
Roosevelt lost elections and faced personal and political challenges, but he had developed a winner’s want to.
Roosevelt became the colonel of our first volunteer cavalry, the Rough Riders and served two terms as president.
Nurturing a winner’s will is vital to developing our God-given potential fully and to fulfilling God’s plan for our lives. How do we do that?
Anticipate God’s faithfulness
Peter remembered and said to Jesus, “Rabbi, look! The fig tree you cursed has withered!” “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered (Mark 11:21-22).
Just a few days prior, Peter heard Jesus curse that fig tree saying it wouldn’t bear fruit again. Peter probably thought it was strange but was amazed to find it happened just as Jesus said.
Jesus knew there would be situations in Peter’s life and in ours that could cause us to doubt God’s plan. He challenges us to wholeheartedly trust the faithfulness of his word and work in our lives. So we see his will accomplished, just like the fig tree.
Believe what God says about you
“Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them,” Mark 11:23.
Life’s difficulties can cause us to doubt God’s truth about us and our potential. It can bring about weakness that causes us to go through things without growing our potential as strong as God knows is possible.
Perhaps Jesus used the illustration of a mountain — something seemingly insurmountable — to show us many challenges really aren’t. What God promises, he can bring to pass if we’ll trust him to make us wiser and stronger each day.
Choose to be matured in love
“Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours,” Mark 11:24.
Our ability to receive determines our level of reward from God. When we go through things trusting God to show us what he knows, we end up enjoying blessings only he can bring.
Let’s embrace living with a winner’s will and enjoying its worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.