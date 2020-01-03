I recently heard someone say that Christians are a lot like jellyfish. They look good when they’re swimming, but they don’t have enough spine or substance to not be swept upon the shore.
That’s sort of a mix of funny, sad and unfortunately, somewhat true. As Christians, we must have enough of God’s Word in us to have a spine, so to speak, so that we will not get swept up by sin, schemes of the enemy or tough circumstances that we face.
Paul talks about this in Ephesians 4:11-14. He writes, “So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service … until we all reach unity … and become mature. Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of people in their deceitful scheming.”
The truth is, every single one of us have followed the enemy’s scheme at some point in our lives, maybe because it appealed to a desire we had or it appealed to an area we just didn’t have the substance to recognize what he was up to.
But regardless of where you’re at today, I want you to know that you can still see things happen in your life that you never dreamt you could. The rest of your life can be the best of your life. How? By choosing obedience now. The course of sin always leads to curses, but obeying God leads to His promises turning into realities in our lives.
The prophet Elijah understood this well. In 1 Kings 16, we see that the king of Israel at the time, King Ahab, had invited idolatry to overtake Israel. No one in Israel was willing to speak up and tell the truth about what was happening, even though peoples’ lives were being destroyed.
So God called a foreigner – Elijah – to act in obedience. It wasn’t an easy task, but He chose to obey God. He went to Ahab and confronted the idolatry, encouraging him instead to choose God’s best.
I don’t think you’d disagree that America today is similar in many ways to Israel at that time. We’re often told to tolerate unrighteousness and be compassionate toward everything and everyone, even when it goes against God’s word. That’s being a jellyfish Christian.
Like Elijah did, we have to act in obedience to remove anything from our lives that is taking precedence over God. Then, we must choose what God has for us over everything else.
Friends, God needs messengers who will obey Him to confront idolatry in our worlds and chose His plan above all else. He needs people to stand up and speak the truth of His Word, fully trusting that when we choose obedience, God’s promises over our lives, families, community and nation will turn into incredible realities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.