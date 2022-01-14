Demosthenes was a man who proved that obstacles can become opportunities. In his early years, life was difficult. He was sickly, frail and battled a severe speech impediment. And being from Greece — the land known for intelligence and wisdom – this was a major disadvantage.
Thankfully, Demosthenes’ father loved and believed in him. When he passed, he left an inheritance that would ensure Demosthenes the very best education and help. But after his death, his guardians stole the inheritance. This didn’t stop Demosthenes.
He took significant steps to overcome his speech impediment. He practiced giving speeches as he ran up a hill to strengthen his body and voice. He even filled his mouth with pebbles while he spoke to help sharpen his speech. It wasn’t typical – but it was effective. By 20 years old, he delivered his first judicial speech . . . the one that won him back his inheritance. Wow. His life shows us that problems can become possibilities.
This is inspiring as we begin another year. We all have areas where we’re progressing well – and gratefully so. But there are other areas where we face obstacles. Maybe you’re experiencing barriers in relationships, finances, career or your walk with God. We can take courage — these obstacles can become opportunities. How?
The life of another Greek man – Paul the apostle – shows us.
Choose Belief
You may know the biblical account of Paul’s life. He was a man who went from a terrorist to a Christian evangelist, almost overnight, after encountering Jesus. The day he met and decided to follow Jesus, these words were given to him:
I am sending you to them to open their eyes and turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God . . . (Acts 26:17-18)
Paul truly changed that day and time would prove it. But Scripture says the disciples struggled to accept his conversion and still feared him (can you blame them?). Paul faced obstacles of rejection and unbelief. But He had to make a choice: He could believe other’s doubts or he could believe Jesus’s words. The one he chose would determine his direction. Thankfully, he chose to believe God over what others believed about him (and maybe what he believed about himself). As a result, he not only had incredible fruit helping others see Jesus and follow him – but his words continue to inspire believers today.
Choose Discipline
…….”by the grace of God, I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them . . .” (1 Cor 15:10)
Paul. He wasn’t just spiritually passionate, he was spiritually disciplined. He knew how to give up what he wanted now for what he wanted most. He gave up the esteem of people, career success, relationships and comfort to pursue the goal of getting God’s work done. And what a rewarding feeling that had to be – not just here but in Heaven too.
Let’s allow what He’s promised continue to empower us to not give up. We’ll see that the work is well worth it. And that difficult obstacles can become delightful opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.