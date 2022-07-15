Maybe you’ve heard the joke about the man that had a genie appear to him and give him three wishes. He thought about it and then gave him his first wish. He asked for his sweet wife who was 60 years old to become 25 years younger.
And poof, his request was granted. But when he looked, his wife was still 60 but he was 85. That wasn’t quite what he had in mind. But it’s what he asked for.
The scripture says often our prayers aren’t answered because we ask with wrong motives. They’re more geared to serving us rather than the purposes God has for us and our world.
Prayer is certainly about thanking God for his blessings and asking for his help. But it’s more than this. Prayer is making the effort to live pleasing to God and experiencing his power well in our lives.
This is the fourth focus of the prayer Jesus taught us to pray in Matthew 6.
Give us today our daily bread. Matthew 6:11
The people in the first century clearly understood these words of Jesus. They lived in the days of masters and servants. Today it would be more like employers and employees. In Jesus' day, good masters provided well for their servants each day. And good servants pleased them by bringing their plans to pass.
And that’s really the picture of prayer. God has wonderful plans he wants to bring to pass for us and through us. And he’ll give us all we need to accomplish and enjoy those plans if we’ll embrace our role as servants.
How do we trust God well daily?
Acknowledge our dependency
For who makes you different from anyone else? What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as though you did not?
God is the one who gives us the very breath we breathe — every day. And if we’re dependent upon him for this, we can certainly rely on him for everything else we need to do his will. When we put his mission first, we find we have a Master who is faithful in every way.
Strengthen gratefulness
As God’s co-workers, we urge you not to receive God’s grace in vain. 2 Corinthians 6:1
Are we living thankful for all God has done and is doing today? Do we appreciate his wisdom that’s causing our relational circles to flourish instead of fail? Or the grace he offers to take hold of promised places we couldn’t reach without him. Practicing gratefulness keeps our heart good ground for God to work in. And there’s so much to be grateful for — today.
Nurture cooperation
Give us today our daily bread. Matthew 6:11
Have you ever noticed that the words "I" or "me" are never used in the Lord’s prayer? But the words "our," "us" and "we" are used often. Why? Because little happens in our life based on our efforts alone. Being a servant requires cooperation with God and others. We can do so much more together than we can alone. But that requires a different perspective — the best things in life happen for those who work together with God and others well.
