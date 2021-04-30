Some of us may remember George Carlin. He was a well-known comedian and actor in our country. Carlin entertained people from the late 1950s until he passed away in 2008.
Like many, he saw our culture shift a lot during those six decades of his career.
In fact, not long before he died, Carlin commented on the change he had seen in culture in these words, “The paradox of our time in history is that we have taller buildings but shorter tempers. We buy more but enjoy less. We have bigger houses and smaller families, more conveniences and less time. We have more degrees but less sense.”
There’s a lot of truth to Carlin’s words. Our country is in crisis in many way and needs a turnaround — not from the perspective of an alarmist. That can cause us to confuse activity with accomplishment. And I’ve seen far too much of that. In the same way, we can’t be avoiders. Avoiders allow problems to grow bigger instead of gaining skill to solve them.
But Jesus shows us the role he longs for us to play as good neighbors to those in crisis. And he does it through a parable about the good Samaritan.
A lot of us know the story. A man traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho was attacked, stripped, beaten and left for dead. Two religious men saw him but continued on their way. They avoided the problem. But a Samaritan man chose to minister to this desperate man in three ways.
Proactively minister grace
“But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him” (Luke 10:33).
Notice he didn’t avoid but he took pity on him. The word pity here means to be moved by sympathy to the point of action. Our secular culture has left us with many who’ve been attacked, stripped of dignity and beaten down by life. Jesus calls us to care for them as if we were in their shoes. Compassion always births action.
Pour out God’s grace
“He (the Samaritan) went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine” (Luke 10:34).
Oil symbolizes the Holy Spirit in scripture and wine the blood of Christ. Often, we have to help others experience God’s healing before they find forgiveness through Christ’s blood. We can minister in ways where their brokenness is bandaged, hearts experience tangible hope and frustration turns into authentic faith. Crisis gives opportunity to connect and bring help.
Partner together in grace
“The next day he (the Samaritan) took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have’” (Luke 10:35-37).
Two denarii was worth two days wages. This Samaritan couldn’t give the continued care needed so he gave to the place that could — the church.
None of us can do it all, but we don’t have to. God designed his church to work together to bring help and healing to others. Let’s be good neighbors and see our world experience God’s abundant grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.