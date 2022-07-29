I remember my first attempt to overcome the hurdle of unforgiveness. I was 15 and it was my best friend.
He and I went through school and catechism together. We shared the same birthday and love for sports. And it was a great friendship – until I turned 12. Then everything began to turn.
Our team had won the county all-star tournament. But my friend wasn’t happy. He thought the coach treated me as the better player and he became jealous.
And he was a great athlete. He was drafted before me in Pony League. He was chosen quarterback when both of us were considered in eighth and ninth grade.
Once my friend was quarterback, he started partying a lot. I was not a partier because my mom was a member of the MBI (Mothers Bureau of Investigation) She was in my business.
And once he became popular, he started to turn people against me. He said things about me that were unkind and untrue.
I know this sort of thing is common in life, but at 15 it felt like he was ruining my world. Unforgiveness is a hurdle that requires momentum to get over.
It’s why, Jesus taught us to pray- And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. Matthew 6:12
Maybe your debtor is a parent who was impossible to please regardless of how hard you tried. Maybe it was a spouse you trusted who left you brokenhearted. Or an employer who took advantage to build his company at the expense of your career.
What steps can we take toward forgiveness?
Firstly, we can pray for our offender.
You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, ” Matthew 5:43-44
Our greatest blessings in life often require embracing a difficult challenge. When we practice loving difficult people and praying for those who hurt us – it changes us. It softens our heart and keeps our character Christlike.
Secondly, we can practice God’s perspective of our offender.
Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. Ephesians 4:32
How does God see our offender? What does he want for them?
I later learned that my friend’s parents went through a divorce during his teenage years. It was a tumultuous time for him. He became heavily involved in drugs and ruined both his athletic career and his marriage. I didn’t know then what I know now about forgiveness. He needed empathy.
Thirdly, we can participate in the offender’s healing.
“If your brother or sister sins against you, rebuke them; and if they repent, forgive them. Even if they sin against you seven times in a day and seven times come back to you saying, ‘I repent,’ you must forgive them.” Luke 17:3-4
We need to be in it for the long haul — with an attitude of redemption instead of retaliation or revenge. God can do so much in relationships when He’s in charge instead of our feelings or desire to fight.
Forgiveness is not only our greatest challenge we face — it’s the greatest gift we give to others.
