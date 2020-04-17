You may remember the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Both of our USA relay teams were favored to win the 4x100 relay. Our men’s team had won the gold medal 15 out of 21 times since 1921. Our USA girl’s team had also won more gold medals in the 4x100 relays than any other country since 1932. They both were incredibly talented teams.
However, in both the relays that year, the baton was dropped as it was passed from the third to the fourth runners. America was shocked and saddened because it meant both teams had been disqualified. Neither team received their expected gold medal that year.
The passing of the baton is a carefully learned skill critical in a relay and in real life too. Parents, if we want to pass our values and faith on to the next generation it will require skill and focus.
It is clear in scripture that God chose Abraham, as the Father of our faith to bless and develop into a great nation. God revealed to Him that ... all the people on the earth would be blessed through him, Genesis 12:3.
But how would God to do that? Genesis 18:19 reveals His plan was to increase then multiply His blessing upon Abraham’s children and grandchildren. However, God shared three directives this baton pass depended upon:
First, it requires us to direct our children in the way of the Lord.
Genesis 18:19, God said, For I have chosen him (Abraham) so that he will direct his children and household after him.
God knew that Abraham would exemplify blessing because of his whole hearted obedience. But educating his children and grandchildren to do the same would require new focus and a new set of skills. Because education requires more than just showing others how- we must teach them how. And clearly, example and education are both critical when it comes to passing on our faith.
Secondly it requires, keeping our children in the way of the Lord. Genesis 18:19, God said, For I have chosen him (Abraham) so that he will direct his children and household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing what is right and just.
When our kids think something is unfair, they’re pretty quick to tell us about it. If they’re not seeing God’s ways as right and producing value, they’re quick to show that in their ways and maybe even their words. We have to convince them that God’s commands are like a fence protecting them from harm. And like a sidewalk leading to a more rewarding future.
Thirdly, passing on blessing requires encouraging our children in the certainty of God’s promises. Gen 18:19 concludes by saying…..So that the Lord may bring upon Abraham what he has spoken about him. One of the greatest joys of parenting is to see our children become confident that following God’s ways will lead to their blessing as it did their parents.
All the work is worth staying focused and passing the baton on well.
