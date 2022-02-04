I heard a story about a King who offered a prize to the artist who could paint the best picture of peace. One-by-one, paintings came in, until the King chose two final pictures.
The first painting showed a calm lake that mirrored the tall majestic mountains surrounding it. Overhead were white, fluffy clouds hanging in a clear blue sky. It was a postcard perfect picture of peace.
The second painting showed rugged mountains. It’s sky was dark and stormy with a streaks of lightening in the background. On one side of the mountain was a rushing waterfall coming down. “What on earth is peaceful about this?” the King wondered. Then, he looked closer.
Behind the waterfall was a small bush growing from between two rocks. In this bush was a nest with a mother bird and her babies. They were singing – hidden and happy in the middle of the storm. “This painting takes the prize!” the King announced. He had seen something profound:
Peace is being in the midst of things as they are, with a heart that’s calm and at rest.
And thankfully, this is the kind of peace that Jesus promises us too. He reminds us as His followers:
“In this world you will have trouble, but in me you can have peace.” John 16:33
The peace He offers isn’t reserved for perfect circumstances but perfect peace within our circumstances. It’s more than an emotion but a confidence that stays and settles the heart when life gets scary.
How do we experience this? By understanding that Jesus is not only our Savior but He’s our Shepherd too. As our Good Shepherd, He promises to care for us in two important ways.
He guides us
Psalm 23 says that the Shepherd leads us in paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. (Psalm 23:3)
God has a path for our life that is right. It’s a path that will bring fulfillment and bear fruit for eternity. It’s easy for us to choose our way that’s often more comfortable or convenient. One that may be more about our name than His.
But our Shepherd truly knows what we want most in life – not just now but in the end. He understands our desires and needs and wants to satisfy them fully. But He can only do that if we follow His right path. He will guide us not only in the big decisions but the daily ones — not just life changing moments but every moment that matters to us.
He tends us
The scripture tells us our Shepherd will tend us like a flock. That word tend means to see and give attention to. All of us at times in life have felt overlooked, forgotten or maybe insignificant. We’ve had seasons where it seemed as if we were all alone. But when He’s our Shepherd we’re never really alone. He sees exactly where we are and knows what kind of care we need — in every situation.
Let’s remember that regardless of what’s going on in our world, we can find peace in Jesus. He’s a really Good Shepherd that is deeply devoted to us today and every day. I want to follow Him well, how about you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.